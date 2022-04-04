Napa City Council set to declare climate emergency

Following the lead of the Napa Valley Unified School District, and the cities of Calistoga and American Canyon, the Napa City Council is scheduled to declare a climate emergency on Tuesday.

The council resolution declaring the climate emergency does not set a mandate of net zero-climate pollution by 2030, though it does set a general goal of achieving net-zero pollution. That essentially means the city would reach a balance between greenhouse gas emissions produced and greenhouse gasses removed from the atmosphere.

The resolution does note an urgent, swift effort is needed to meet the net-zero goal by 2030.

“The scientific evidence indicates that an urgent global climate mobilization effort to reverse global warming is needed as quickly as possible towards net zero climate pollutants from public and private operations within the City by 2030,” states the relevant portion of the resolution.

Much of the resolution text is dedicated to establishing that climate change is human-caused — according to a broad scientific consensus — and represents a growing danger to humanity. It notes the window of opportunity for long-term preservation of the climate is rapidly closing, and that Napa County and California have already experienced adverse effects from climate change, such as prolonged fire seasons, rising temperatures and severe droughts.

There is some action contained in the resolution: it directs city manager Steve Potter to develop partnerships with schools, businesses and community organizations to “educate, mobilize, expand and accelerate” support for action on climate change to achieve a goal of net zero climate pollution.

Potter is also directed to document climate goals and practices that support climate protection actions in the city’s draft general plan — the city’s primary long-term planning document that, when passed likely later this year, will be in place until 2040.

Additionally, Potter is directed to recommend available resources for creating specific strategies to take on climate change in the city’s budget review and approval process. And he’s directed to evaluate all planning and policy decisions through a climate change lens, in support of the zero net emissions goal

Councilmember Beth Painter said she doesn’t think the resolution is the right place for specificity. She said the value of the resolution is that it will establish climate change action as a clear focus of the city.

“The big picture point or purpose of the resolution is to make it clear that this is a priority for the city moving forward,” Painter said. “I think the resolution captures that in a lot of ways in terms of looking through the lens of climate change. We need to just keep working together on all of the best ways to do our part.”

Painter added that the resolution is important in part because climate change is a new, swiftly encroaching challenge that government agencies don't traditionally have the resources or internal structures to tackle — unlike other issues like housing or road infrastructure. It also serves as a recognition that the city needs to be nimble in figuring out how to structure its approach to the issue, she said.

"How we looked at this three years ago, five years ago, is different than how we look at it today, and it will probably be different a few years from now," Painter said. "We really need to start doing things a little bit differently.... Five years ago I would have said there’s no way I’m buying an electric car, I can’t afford it, and that’s not how I feel today. When you think about how quickly things are changing even though sometimes it doesn’t seem that way, I think actually there’s been a lot that’s happened very quickly."

Painter also noted the resolution — like the resolutions by the other Napa government agencies before it — was inspired by a presentation made by NVUSD seniors Emily Bit and Alisa Karesh, representatives of Napa Schools for Climate Action, back in January.

The two students urged the council to ban new gas stations — which American Canyon, with a temporary ban, and Calistoga have already done. They also urged the council to pledge to decrease emissions to net-zero by or before 2030, and to consider a temporary moratorium on forest and woodland removal until Napa County strengthens its water quality and tree protection ordinance.

Jim Wilson, a member of local environmental group Napa Climate NOW! who’s worked closely with the student activists, said the students have been working to convince local governments to pass climate emergency resolutions since late 2018.

Wilson said that, to him, the substance of the climate challenge is leadership. What’s helped move climate action forward in Napa County, he said, is leadership from the students and from certain local government leaders to bring the importance of mitigating climate change to the rest of the leadership structure.

“We have some leaders who have shown some real leadership where they basically step up,” Wilson said. “The way I see it is we’re doing it for the kids — we have to.”

The Napa Schools For Climate Action students were successful at convincing the NVUSD board to pass a climate emergency resolution back in 2019, and succeeded again with Calistoga and American Canyon last year, Wilson said.

Chris Benz, another member of the climate group, wrote in an email that the climate emergency resolution is a very important step toward devoting resources and staff time to taking on climate change and increasing the city’s resiliency to it.

Bayard Fox, also a member of the climate group, said in an email the majority of the Napa City Council appear to see climate change as a priority, and the Napa County’s other jurisdictions — Calistoga, American Canyon, Yountville and St. Helena — are also making great efforts.

“The more active commitment from all local municipalities, the more the county and the state will follow,” Fox wrote. “If we adopt strong language (not watered down like the General Plan) then we will force the city staff to adapt to this all-encompassing priority.”

In other news, the City Council will be receiving a report on the federal Napa River Dredging Project and is scheduled to provide direction on Capital Improvement Program proposals for the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year.

