Napa City Council supports bringing back red-light camera enforcement

Five years after the Napa City Council voted to end red-light camera traffic enforcement in Napa, the council on Tuesday unanimously supported a plan to bring back a red-light camera system to the city’s high injury intersections.

As a result of the vote, city staff will seek out proposals from red-light camera vendors and bring a contract back to the council for approval at a later date. Further details, such as the quantity of cameras and how many intersections they’ll be placed at, will be determined at that point.

The council cited community calls to improve the city’s traffic safety as a major reason to reinstate the camera system. Some councilmembers and members of the public, however, said the city shouldn’t lose sight of other measures to improve traffic safety beyond enforcement, including engineering and education efforts.

Napa hasn’t had red-light enforcement cameras since 2017, when the City Council decided not to renew a contract with the Australia-based Redflex Traffic Systems, despite a recommendation to do so from the Napa Police Department. That Redflex camera system, which accrued considerable controversy over the years, was approved by the council in 2008, and became operational in 2009.

The cameras were previously located at four intersections: Jefferson and First streets, Trancas Street and Big Ranch Road, Soscol and Imola avenues and the Highway 29 and 12/121 junction.

The previous system received criticism because of the nearly $500 fines that would be mailed to people as a result of violations found from by the cameras, the high quantity of right-turn violations issued by the cameras compared to violations from drivers going straight through a red light, concerns about the city’s contract with Redflex — which had been ensnared in bribery scandals in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio — and more.

At the Tuesday meeting, Napa Police Sgt. Aaron Medina, head of the police department’s newly revived traffic unit, gave a presentation on red-light camera enforcement and provided context on Napa’s current traffic situation. He said staff believes red-light cameras would help increase traffic safety citywide, and help lower injury and fatal accidents.

Based on data from police cameras that count cars, the department estimates 680,000 vehicles travel through the Soscol Avenue and Pearl Street intersection each month, and 520,000 vehicles go through the First Street and Jefferson Street intersection during the same time period, Medina said.

Napa has seen 1,207 injury collisions between 2016 and 2020, he said, and 11% of those were because of signal and sign violations. Medina added that, according to 2019 data from the California Office of Traffic Safety, the city ranks second-worst out of 105 comparable jurisdictions in a composite score that includes all types of crashes.

Traffic complaints are among the most common the police department receives, Medina said, and the department doesn’t have sufficient staffing or resources to meet the public demand. But the current traffic unit, he said, only consists of two officers and himself, and Medina spends about half his time handling administrative tasks.

Red-light cameras will help the department bridge that gap between the enforcement the community wants and the enforcement the department can actually provide, Medina said.

“My research has shown red light cameras both reduce the risk of red light running fatal crashes and all other types of fatal crashes,” Medina said.

Medina said the department noted a reduction in collisions throughout the city during its previous red light camera program. According to previous Register reporting from 2017, red-light related collisions in the city dropped from 664 to 472 during the period cameras were introduced in Napa. But opponents of the camera system pointed out at the time that a steeper decline — from 1,353 collisions to 664 — occurred in the three years prior to Redflex’s arrival in the city.

Most public commenters said they supported bringing the cameras back, though a few said the city shouldn’t.

Marueen Trippe, co-founder of Slow Down Napa — a local movement that started up in 2020 because of concerns about speeding traffic in Napa’s residential neighborhoods — said at the meeting that red light cameras would help reduce traffic intersection collisions injuries and fatalities, but that they should be used as one tool among many to deter speeding in Napa.

“This technology won’t directly answer Slow Down Napa’s concerns about speeding in residential neighborhoods, but combined with the recent action to lower speed limits on 12 city streets, we’re headed in the right direction to focus attention on a long-ignored speeding problem,” Trippe said. “We can do better to make our streets calmer and safer. If red light cameras are employed as a tool, in a comprehensive, city-wide traffic calming plan to deter speeding in Napa, we’re in favor.”

Bob Archibald said he “sort of” supported the proposal, but noted that it will likely take at least a year for the red light cameras to be in place. He asked the council to consider what else they could do to support traffic safety in the meantime.

“It seems to me you have an opportunity to think through the bigger issue of traffic calming,” Archibald said. “We are in agreement, total agreement, that the city’s traffic calming policy written in 2005 is both out of date and ineffective. I would be so proud of Napa in the next 12 months if it has a draft plan to reengineer traffic flows, found ways to make it safe for pedestrians and make it safe for bikes on city streets.”

In an email, Napa resident Brad Gates urged the council to not move forward with red-light cameras. He said the police presentation didn’t demonstrate that a red light camera program is needed and that it seemed nobody at the city had spent much time considering how such a program would actually work.

“Slow Down Napa’s objectives of making our roads safer won’t be served by a handful of cameras at our busiest intersections,” Gates wrote. “We should be considering traffic calming solutions and signal timing before we jump to imposing hefty fines that only make the red light camera operators rich at the expense of Napa citizens and visitors.”

The councilmembers said, however, that they believe the camera system would be effective in improving traffic safety.

Councilmember Mary Luros said there’s clearly a big demand for traffic enforcement right now, but the city’s been struggling to hire police officers. She said she doesn’t see the city hitting the level of traffic enforcement it needs without cameras.

“I think red light cameras are effective," Luros said. “And yes, the tickets are expensive, but the cost of operating the system is also expensive. And frankly I don’t think it’s a bad thing to have expensive tickets if it deters people from breaking the law.”

