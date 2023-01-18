Napa City Council supports development of safe firearm storage ordinance

Napa city staff will soon be writing up a safe firearm storage ordinance, which would regulate the storage of firearms when they’re not in use, after the idea received unanimous support from the city council on Tuesday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The actual ordinance that would put regulations in place will, once written, come back before the council for approval at a future date. If the council then votes to adopt the ordinance, Napa would join several nearby cities — including St. Helena and Yountville — that have passed similar laws over roughly the past year.

No one who spoke at the Tuesday meeting opposed the idea of drafting the ordinance. Several — including many from the local branch of Moms Demand Action, which has played a major part in advocating for safe storage ordinances in local cities — talked about the importance of gun safety, and said the council should move forward with regulating gun storage.

That included Liz Burrell Russell, a former manager of The Pathway Home in Yountville and survivor of the 2018 mass shooting there. Russell said that roughly one small child dies almost every day in the United States after finding an unsecured firearm, and that two older children die by suicide from an unsecured firearm daily.

Russell also noted that unintentional deaths of small children and teen suicides have risen substantially through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we can’t change the past, we can spare others from future tragedy with commonsense public safety measures, like a secure storage ordinance,” Russell said.

Napa Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales, who gave the presentation introducing the item to the council, added several other facts about firearm deaths. She noted, for example, that firearms are the leading cause of death for children in the United States, and that a Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health survey estimated that 54% of gun owners don’t properly secure their weapons.

St. Helena City Council passes law to require safe storage of firearms A new ordinance, the first of its kind in Napa County, will require St. Helena residents to lock away firearms when they're not in use.

St. Helena Councilmember Anna Chouteau, who previously worked with Moms Demand Action and St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley to develop that city’s ordinance, also spoke at the meeting.

She said that passing a safe storage ordinance would save lives and noted that the county should keep working to take action to prevent gun violence.

“The ordinance is about doing more in our local communities to make it safer to live with guns in our homes,” Chouteau said. “There is an alarming amount of gun violence in our country and an alarming amount of guns. We all live with the steady stream and trauma of gun violence and death. There is no one quick fix. We’ve heard about that in the statistics. We know the way we make it better is to keep doing multiple policies and actions that are proven to decrease gun violence.”

The five Napa councilmembers also expressed support for developing the ordinance.

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez — a former U.S. Marine — said he’d been a gun owner for most of his adult life, and that safety was the most important thing when it came to firearms. He said bringing about firearm safety education would be an important aspect of the future ordinance.

Mayor Scott Sedgley said he supported the ordinance, but he wanted to make sure Napa police officers weren’t put into situations where they were responding directly to anonymous reports of unsecured firearms.

Councilmember Liz Alessio noted that as a daughter of a former police officer and hunter, she knew it wasn’t unusual for Napans to have guns in the house. But keeping those guns securely stored is critical to the safety of families and the community, she said.

Councilmember Beth Painter noted that she agreed with speakers who said the ordinance wouldn’t solve gun violence, but that it would be a helpful step in the process.

Councilmember Mary Luros — who initially brought the idea of pursuing an ordinance to the council in September — stressed the educational value of creating the ordinance. She said even having the discussion about it at the council meeting was helpful because it helps normalize the conversation about gun safety and shows the Napa community “that we think it’s important to take responsible actions that can prevent gun deaths and injuries.”

“I think the research is clear at the local level, the national level and the state level, that there is a real problem,” Luros said. “And there’s evidence that keeping guns securely stored does help prevent deaths. So we’re not talking about taking anybody’s guns away, or even going into homes and looking for guns and how they’re stored. We’re simply talking about educating people about responsible gun storage, in the hopes that they will then change behaviors.”

PHOTOS: Napans celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with volunteer activities MLK Day 2 MLK Day 1 MLK Day 3 MLK Day 4 MLK day 5 MlK Day MLK Day MLK Day MLK Day MLK Day MLK Day MLK Day MLK Day MLK Day MLK Day MLK Day MLK Day MLK Day MLK Day MLK Day