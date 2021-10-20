Napa City Council takes step toward allowing adult-use storefront sales of cannabis in city

It’s been about five years since recreational cannabis use was legalized in California in 2016 as a result of Proposition 64. Though 57% of state residents — and 61% of Napa County voters — voted to approve the law, most California cities still don’t allow adult-use sales.

Representatives from Napa dispensaries and a few public commenters urged the city to move forward with the amendment. The representatives referenced a letter sent to the city by a coalition of five of Napa’s medical cannabis retailers last month, which requested the city approve the update and place a two-year moratorium on any new cannabis retail applications.

The coalition letter argues that the temporary ban on new cannabis retailers would allow the current retailers a chance to stabilize financially and become sustainable following the economic difficulties they’ve faced throughout the pandemic. And the moratorium would give the city time to figure out if and how to place a cap on the number of dispensaries allowed in the city, according to the letter.

Most council members said they supported the change and a few had questions about how the change will practically be carried out. Most council members also said they don’t support of the moratorium proposal.

