The city of Napa and Napa County may team up to build a new public headquarters, but an evaluation of whether that’s a good idea will need to happen first.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

That first step in the process looks like it will soon start: the Napa City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to appoint two councilmembers to serve on an advisory committee to discuss the topic alongside two Napa County Supervisors.

The committee would then report back to the council in the future with a recommendation on whether to pursue those additional steps toward a public building project, according to agenda documents.

The city has a core of buildings that carry an average age of over 60 years old and maintaining them continues to grow costlier. As such, regardless of whether the county wishes to team up with the city or not, some type of long-term solution needs to happen, according to the staff report.

“The city’s downtown building facilities do not meet the needs of our employees and the community,” the staff report says. “The buildings are in poor condition and are too small to accommodate our staff and work activities.”

The county, on the other hand, wants to replace its Carithers building on First Street that currently houses elections and criminal justice offices. An initial county idea to build a multi-story building and lease space to the city stalled out, according to Register reporting in May, which led to the idea of directly discussing options with the city via the two-by-two committee.

In other news, the council is also set to adopt the city’s budget for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 fiscal years on Tuesday.

The return to two-year budgeting — from the one-year budgeting that characterized the more financially uncertain years of the COVID-19 pandemic — will set in motion a longer-term spending plan that’s been developed around five priority areas: public infrastructure; general plan implementation; housing and homelessness; climate action and sustainability; and traffic safety for all modes of travel.

All in all, planned general fund budget expenditures for 2023-24 add up to about $122.1 million while planned spending for 2024-25 adds up to $125.5 million, according to agenda documents, with about $5.7 in additional funds proposed for the various priority areas. At the same time, the city is expecting to bring in about $122.3 million in revenues in the next fiscal year and about $126.4 million during 2024-25.

The investments into the priority areas over the next two years include $2.4 million for public infrastructure; $1.8 million for general plan implementation; $687,790 for traffic safety; $500,000 for housing and homelessness; and $319,000 for the climate category.

PHOTOS: Go inside Napa's new Bookmine bookstore