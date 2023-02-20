An effort to build a paved pedestrian and bicycle path beneath Highway 29, the largest planned infrastructure improvement of the city of Napa’s current fiscal year, will soon move ahead.

The Napa City Council on Tuesday is slated to award a roughly $2.1 million contract to build the pathway to Suisun City-based Suulutaaq Inc., which submitted the lowest of 10 bids.

Napa is also budgeting another $1 million for the undercrossing. About half of that funding be a reserve for unforeseen conditions; the other half is set asiade for construction management, inspection and testing, as well as funding for work the city’s Public Works engineering staff puts in, according to the agenda documents.

Once constructed, the undercrossing will replace what is now a rough dirt path that runs beneath Highway 29 on the north edge of Napa Creek, often used by cyclists and pedestrians to avoid the four-lane freeway's traffic-heavy First Street overpass. The 600-foot-long pathway will link the south end of Coffield Avenue to a trail section that’s planned to run east to California Boulevard and D Street.

The city began the first stage of the project in 2015, when the total cost of the project was estimated to be $600,000. But it wasn’t until the budgeting process last year — when the council allocated $550,000 to the project, on top of about three-quarters of a million dollars in grant funds, according to past Register reporting — that the city said the undercrossing would soon be moving toward construction.

Also Tuesday, the council is set to consider a safe firearm storage ordinance that would regulate the storage of guns when they’re not in use. Council members previously supported drafting such an ordinance during a January meeting, after St. Helena and Yountville approved safe storage laws late last year. (Outside of Napa County, many other California cities have been approving such rules in recent months.)

Specifically, the Napa ordinance would prohibit keeping a firearm within a residence unless the firearm is disabled with a trigger lock or stored in a locked container. Napa councilmembers previously praised the way the ordinance educates residents about gun violence; how it, for example, brings attention to how firearms are the leading cause of death for children in the United States.

In other business, the council will consider approving a 3.77-acre, 11-home subdivision at 3090 Browns Valley Road, which would be across the road from the main entrance to Westwood Hills Park. The city’s planning commission in January voted to recommend project, though some commissioners criticized the designs of the proposed homes, and the project's density.

The council will also vote to allocate funds from the $1.15 million Community Recovery Bank, created using a portion of federal COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. About half the money will go to various organizations to address homelessness, with Abode Services, On the Move, Mentis and NEWS slated to receive funds. Other proposed funding awards are split among four categories: community assistance, child care and preschools, work force development, and supporting local businesses.