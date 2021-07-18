Napa City Council to consider additional water restrictions

Under the new proposal, outdoor irrigation would be banned on all but two days each week, with a few exceptions. Drip and micro-irrigation systems would still be allowed to operate on all days, and residents would still be able to hand water with either a container or a hose fitted with an attached shutoff nozzle. Limited use of irrigation systems for testing, maintenance or repair would also be allowed, according to the agenda documents.

But general use of conventional irrigation systems would still be banned five days a week. For properties with street addresses ending in an even number, outdoor irrigation would only be allowed on Mondays and Thursdays. And, similarly, for properties with addresses ending in an odd number, outdoor irrigation would be only permitted on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The new restrictions would be mandatory and violations would follow the city’s code enforcement process, deputy utilities director Joy Eldredge said. The proposed restrictions come as the result of the city seeing an increase in water usage compared to the past year.

“There’s likely three solid irrigation months left, September, August and October,” Eldredge said. “We can make a difference over these last few months and save some of the water in Lake Hennessey. We’ve got to do what we can right now.”