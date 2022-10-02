 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Napa City Council to consider buying site previously meant for Sanctuary Village housing

  • 0
Sanctuary Village

A pedestrian with a stroller walks past a lot where Sanctuary Village housing project was to be built in Napa before a lease agreement expired in August without a development deal. The city of Napa is considering whether to buy the site to build affordable housing there.

 Nick Otto, Register

The Napa City Council on Tuesday will consider buying a 2.75-acre parcel at 3875 Jefferson St., once intended for the nonprofit housing project known as Sanctuary Village, for the purpose of building affordable housing there.

The council previously negotiated with the property owner, the Napa Valley Lutheran Church, during a closed session in early September. Authorization on Tuesday will allow the city to move ahead with a $2.7 million purchase of the land, using funds dedicated for affordable housing.  

The Sanctuary Village project was envisioned by the late Napa developer Harry Price to include homes for some of Napa’s most vulnerable residents. Following Price's death in 2019, his widow Linda Price attempted to carry on the project. But she was unable to find a development partner by an Aug. 1 end-of-lease deadline.

Price said in a Friday interview that she’s happy the site will be used for affordable housing, though the eventual project will likely be much different from the Sanctuary Village idea. She also noted that she hopes developing the Sanctuary Village site will take pressure off the possible development of housing in Skyline Wilderness Park, east of the city limits.

People are also reading…

Price noted that the original Sanctuary Village vision included plans for housing clients from Napa nonprofits such as NEWS Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services and Serenity Homes, along with open space and a vegetable garden.

“I’m just glad it’s at least going to low-income housing,” Price said. “I know they’ve needed places for affordable housing, and this seems like an ideal place.”

Deputy city manager Molly Rattigan said in an email that the deal isn’t yet final, but city staff wouldn’t recommend moving forward with the agreement if they didn’t think it was a viable opportunity they wanted to pursue.

“Tuesday’s requested action will allow the City Manager to enter into a Purchase and Sale Agreement that will include an appraisal and due diligence process,” Rattigan said in an email. “Once those processes are complete and assuming all turns out well, the purchase would then move forward.”

Rattigan also noted that several steps to actually transform the site into affordable housing would be required after the city buys the land — including finding an affordable housing developer and the creation of development plans.

“The proposal is to use funds for affordable housing development to purchase the property but no decisions on number of units, for-sale versus rental opportunities, or what the project will look like has been determined,” wrote Rattigan. “All those pieces will come together once we determine how to move forward.”

Joelle Gallagher and Suzanne Truchard are running to represent Napa County's 1st supervisorial district.

Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week

Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.

'I'm still here': Clemente’s moves to new home in north Napa
Local News
alert featured

'I'm still here': Clemente’s moves to new home in north Napa

  • Jennifer Huffman
  • Updated
  • 0

Malfatti man finds new home: Clemente's of Napa, famous for its raviloi and malfatti, moved to Trancas Street in Napa. 

Two Napa County supervisors going on Argentina trip
Government & Politics
alert top story

Two Napa County supervisors going on Argentina trip

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

Two Napa County supervisors will travel to an Argentina wine conference using county money. County officials see community value.

Love, loss and larceny: Napa man victim of identity theft, former fiancée sentenced
Local News
alert featured

Love, loss and larceny: Napa man victim of identity theft, former fiancée sentenced

  • Jennifer Huffman
  • Updated
  • 0

Love, loss and larceny: A Napa man fell victim to identity theft by a loved one. Now his former fiancée will serve 30 days in jail for the crimes.

Possible Rutherford roundabout in Napa Valley nixed
Local News
alert featured

Possible Rutherford roundabout in Napa Valley nixed

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa County transportation officials say a Highway 29/Rutherford Road roundabout is no longer on a list of proposed, quick projects.

Napa County reaches two-year labor deal
Government & Politics
alert featured

Napa County reaches two-year labor deal

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa County has reached a deal with its largest employees' union after months of negotiations.

Childhood obesity: a growing problem in both Napa County and California
Local News
alert featured

Childhood obesity: a growing problem in both Napa County and California

  • Jennifer Huffman
  • Updated
  • 0

Childhood obesity is a growing problem in both Napa County and California. The pandemic made it worse. 

Napa’s Waverly Street trees to be removed over coming weeks
Local News
alert top story

Napa’s Waverly Street trees to be removed over coming weeks

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

Despite community outcry over the removal of over 30 old Waverly Street trees, city officials said the trees need to come down starting Monday because of needed infrastructure improvements. 

All aboard! Electric-powered, on-demand St. Helena Shuttle goes online
Local News
top story

All aboard! Electric-powered, on-demand St. Helena Shuttle goes online

  • Jesse Duarte
  • Updated
  • 0

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority’s new electric bus serving St. Helena went into service last week.

Construction of new downtown Napa Blue Oak School campus kicks off
Local News
top story

Construction of new downtown Napa Blue Oak School campus kicks off

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

Construction on the new Blue Oak School campus started up this summer. The project is currently set to be completed in roughly a year. 

St. Helena mayor files complaint against Clover Flat Landfill near Calistoga
News
top story

St. Helena mayor files complaint against Clover Flat Landfill near Calistoga

  • Jesse Duarte
  • Updated
  • 0

Geoff Ellsworth has filed a consumer complaint with the Napa County DA’s Office, alleging fire and contamination risks at Clover Flat Landfill and the UVDS facility on Whitehall Lane.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Poor Florida neighborhood battered by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News