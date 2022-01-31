Napa City Council to consider fines for excessive false fire alarms

An ordinance establishing a $546 fine for excessive false or malicious fire alarms is set to go before the Napa City Council Tuesday afternoon.

The reason for cracking down on false fire alarms, according to the proposed ordinance, is that they lead to unnecessary expenditures of fire department staff, which can increase risk to the public.

A false fire alarm, according to the agenda documents, is a fire alarm activation “not caused by heat, smoke, or fire, which results in a response.”

That “response” is the dispatch of a Napa Fire Department employee following the activation of a fire alarm.

The $546 fine would apply to each excessive false fire alarm. It would also apply to malicious fire alarms, defined as “the deliberate sending or reporting of a false fire alarm."

An “excessive false fire alarm” is defined in a proposed code amendment to mean “the third false fire alarm at the same location within 180 consecutive days.” That’s the type of situation that could result in “enforcement, including fines.”

But before then, the Napa Fire Department Chief would provide a written notice after determining a false fire alarm has occurred, and that two more of those false alarms within 180 days would result in enforcement, according to the proposed ordinance.

A determination of a false fire alarm would also be contestable 30 days after that determination is made. Fire alarms caused by nature or natural disasters aren’t considered false, the ordinance says.

And if a fire alarm results from mechanical failure or malfunction, the responsible party may provide the fire chief with a report of service or repair on the defective device. That would be required to show the alarm had been examined by a qualified fire alarm technician and that defects of design, installation, or improper operation that caused the alarm is resolved.

In other news, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic caused big operating revenue drops for the City of Napa over the past two fiscal years, but revenues are projected to rebound this year.

That’s according to a long-term financial forecast presentation the Napa City Council is scheduled to hear on Tuesday.

In short, the presentation says, sales tax and hotel room tax revenues are recovering, but current growth might be unsustainable, and impacts from future variants and surges of COVID-19 aren’t known.

The council is also set to pass second readings of its adult-use cannabis ordinance and the annual update to speed limits on city streets at the Tuesday meeting.

Both are set to go into effect 30 days after the second reading is passed, which, if it happens Tuesday, would be March 1.

And the council is also set to hear a report from the countywide Climate Action Committee in the evening.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

