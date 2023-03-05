The first stage of development at the Napa Pipe property, planned to include 79 homes across three blocks, will go before the Napa City Council for approval Tuesday afternoon.

This subdivision, if approved, would mark the start of large-scale development at the 154-acre Napa Pipe site, including about a third of the city of Napa’s planned housing over the next eight years. The area is set to host 945 units of housing, parks, trails, a hotel, retail stores and a Costco when fully built out.

The Napa Pipe site sits along the Napa River immediately south of Kennedy Park. It was long used for industrial purposes such as steel manufacturing. Napa Redevelopment Partners bought the site in 2005, after the Napa Pipe company there closed down, and plans to build housing on the property have gone through several iterations since then.

The proposed subdivision is part of the first 420-unit phase of Napa Pipe development, planned to go east of the railroad tracks.

The city’s planning commission in early February recommended the council approve the subdivision, with some commissioners saying they were eagerly anticipating the full development.

At that meeting, representatives responsible for building out the subdivision said they have a goal to break ground on the new housing in July. They also described plans to convey land to Costco by the end of the year, which would allow for swift construction of the planned store.

In other business, the council is scheduled to hear a presentation on the city’s history of climate action and sustainability, as well as potential future climate-connected actions.

The staff report notes some of the history: a 2012 sustainability plan; city participation in a 2019 Countywide Commitment to Address Climate Change; councilmembers joining what became the Countywide Climate Action Committee that same year; passing a 2022 Climate Emergency resolution; and budgeting for a position to work on climate action.

The city has worked to identify possible opportunities for climate action since then, according to the staff report, and the City Council will be asked to provide input on next steps.

The council is also scheduled to terminate the local COVID-19 emergency at the Tuesday meeting, aligning the city with recent state and federal actions to end the pandemic state of emergency nearly three years after the first shutdowns and stay-home orders began.

