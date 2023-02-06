The Napa City Council on Tuesday will consider lowering speed limits on 23 street segments, largely in and around downtown, by 5 mph.

Of the other street segments analyzed as part of the city’s annual speed limit update, 20 wouldn’t receive any changes and none would see a higher limit, according to a proposed resolution on the City Council agenda.

Should the council approve the ordinance putting speed cuts in place, the new limits would go into effect 30 days after a second reading of the ordinance, which would take place at a later council meeting.

Ed Moore, engineering assistant for the city’s Public Works Department, said the city surveys all arterial and collector roadways in the city on a seven-year rotation. That means that only some of the 150 of the analyzed street segments — some roads are split into several segments — are examined each year.

This year, there were a few more analyzed than last year — when 12 of 30 segments received speed limit reductions — because the segments this year were more concentrated in downtown Napa, Moore said, and thus were more split up. For example, segments of First, Second and Third streets are all set to have their speed limits reduced.)

Moore added that the process of setting speed limits involves going out to street segments and recording the speed of live traffic with a radar gun. It also involves analyzing collisions in the area, the use of the adjacent land, the function of the road, relevant transit routes, and how bicyclists and pedestrians use it, he said.

Moore said he thought actively changing speed limits based on current uses is a “very good thing,” as opposed to keeping speed limits consistent, which he said had been a preference from city staff in the past. It’s important to consider how people are driving and using an area now, he added, to make sure speeds fit correctly with present-day usage.

Moore noted that lowered speed limits can improve traffic safety, and don’t have a negative impact.

“Lowering speed limits is not something to consider going in the wrong direction for traffic safety,” Moore said. “The bigger the speed differential, that’s when collisions are happening. When there’s no speed differential, there’s very little chance of collisions to happen. But with a big speed differential, if someone is doing 20 and somebody else is doing 45, there’s a higher probability of a collision happening.”

