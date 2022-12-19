Napa City Council to consider returning Oxbow RiverStage to original location

Where to physically put the Oxbow RiverStage, host to the annual summer concert series of that name, is a question set to once again go before the Napa City Council Tuesday night.

Last year, the council voted to move the RiverStage to a west-facing, Napa River-adjacent location on top of an Oxbow Commons park lawn — and next to the Oxbow Public Market — after Alta Heights residents on Napa's east side complained about the amplified sound that shot through the neighborhood during the 2021 concerts.

At the time, Gordon Huether — a prominent artist, Alta Heights resident and longtime Napa city planning commissioner — said it was his idea to flip the stage around, but he was ultimately unsure whether the reorientation would solve the noise and quality-of-life problems residents had identified. Huether recommended the series be moved elsewhere in the city, an option that may be considered when the city considers a new license agreement following the 2023 music season.

Though noise complaints weren’t as much of an issue this year, the new location did contribute to a host of new issues, such as poor aesthetics and a loss of business revenue in the area, several Napa business owners have said. As a result, the council may choose to move the stage back to its original, east-facing location on top of a concrete pad, below a rail bridge used by the Napa Valley Wine Train, for the upcoming 2023 concerts.

Business owners — including representatives from the Oxbow market, the Oxbow Stakeholders Group, the River Terrace Inn and the Westin Verasa hotel — called on the city to move the stage back while the council was reviewing the concert series at a November meeting.

Sara Southam, speaking on behalf of the stakeholders group — which represents nonprofits and business interests in the Oxbow area — said last month that the current stage location brought increased security costs to businesses, as well as a general loss of revenue and more trash near the Napa River.

Council members approved amendments to the RiverStage license, but took no action on the stage location, with several saying it would be best to work out lingering issues with the concert series over the next year. Several council members did, however, say they were open to discussing the stage location at a future meeting.

Business owners then called on the council to have that discussion before the end of the year at the Dec. 6 meeting.

Steve Carlin, managing partner and founder of the Oxbow market, said businesses there would be facing real impacts should the stage remain at its current site, and that moving the stage would address some of those impacts.

Ken Frank, owner of La Toque restaurant — located within the Westin Verasa — said he was concerned that the council was running out of time to make a change to the stage location for the upcoming concert series.

“I understand some of your reluctance to deal with this decisively,” Frank said at the meeting. “Rock concerts are loud; someone is bound to complain no matter what. But short of specific direction from this body, we will be stuck repeating a mistake that we still have time to avoid.”

Councilmembers Liz Alessio and Bernie Narvaez said Monday that the city has tried out the stage facing both directions, and found pros and cons either way. That means not everyone will be happy with the decision the council decides to take, Alessio said, but a staff presentation, public comment, and comment from producer STR Entertainment should help the council decide how to move ahead.

“The public, both the residents and the business community, have a right to have this considered by council to see what’s in the best interest for the greater good,” Alessio said.

Narvaez noted that the 2023 concerts — and whether noise and other issues are resolved — will set the stage for future council decisions around the Oxbow RiverStage, including whether to move the concert series out of the Oxbow Commons entirely.

Mayor Scott Sedgley noted that the discussion next year will also likely include talk of what sort of concerts are appropriate in the Oxbow Commons, given that the space wasn’t designed for large performances.

“The challenge is how to find that balance for the remainder of the agreement,” Sedgley said.

For now, the council will need to decide between the two already-seen options, and determine next year whether improvements made to address community complaints are sufficient. Councilmember Mary Luros said in a statement she was concerned about moving the stage back, given the noise impacts, but she’s also frustrated with the negative impacts the Oxbow district's businesses have experienced this year.

“I think we need to have a bigger community conversation about whether we want to have these kinds of large-scale shows in Napa, and if so, whether this is the right location for them,” Luros said.