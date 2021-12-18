Napa City Council to consider water management plan

With California’s drought still looming, the Napa City Council will consider passing the city’s 2020 Urban Water Management Plan on Tuesday, a state-required, 255-page document that evaluates the city’s water supply and demand through 2045.

California requires water suppliers that provide water to more than 3,000 customers — such as the city of Napa — to create the plan and update it every five years, which effectively means that future predictions are constantly being projected and updated based on changing conditions, said to Joy Eldredge, the city’s deputy utilities director.

The document looks at a range of water-related projections related to water demand, conservation, supply, drought contingencies and use of recycled water.

As far as service goes, the city of Napa served 25,264 water connections in 2020, according to the agenda documents, and delivered 14,092 acre-feet of potable water to customers.

Local demand for water is projected to rise to 15,555 acre-feet by 2045, according to the documents. Eldredge said projections for future use have dropped off considerably over the years, because of the city’s water conservation programs coming into action and a lower population growth than anticipated.

“We see we would be using a lot more water today if we didn’t have our toilet retrofit program pretty much fully implemented, plus our cash for grass program,” Eldredge said. “We don’t have a whole lot of growth within Napa, but with that half a percent per year, even with that growth, we’ve reduced what our overall demands are. We’re using about the same amount of water in a whole year that we did in the early to mid-90s. And that’s just efficiency, being wise with what we have and how we use it.”

Eldredge added that back in 2010 the city predicted that peak daily demand of water — essentially the total number of gallons used on the hottest day in the summer — would be over 32 million gallons per day by now.

But the peak daily demand now is about 18 million to 20 million gallons a day, she said. One result of the much lower water use is that the city’s been able to focus water-related funding on restoring old infrastructure instead of building the new infrastructure that would be needed if residents were using more water.

“We would have to have more storage tanks on our hillsides; we would have to have more capacity at our treatment plants,” Eldredge said. “So one way to look at that is we’ve saved dollars on building our infrastructure, and we’re able to put those dollars towards important things like replacing old pipes.”

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the council will hear a presentation about local financial impacts of COVID-19 from Robert Eyler, an economics professor at Sonoma State University.

The council will also hear updates on the Napa Countywide Road Maintenance Act (Measure T) 5-year work plan and the city’s pavement repair and sidewalk repair programs.

And the council will hear a detailed presentation on Senate Bill 1383, which requires all California jurisdictions to collect organic waste from residents and businesses starting on Jan. 1, 2022.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

