The Napa City Council will discuss moving from at-large elections to district-based elections in a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall. The transition would divide the city into geographic zones and limit each resident to casting a ballot only for the council seat assigned to the region in which they live.
On Jan. 2, the Council received a letter from Walnut Creek-based lawyer Scott Rafferty on behalf of the Napa County Progressive Alliance and “residents of Napa” alleging the city’s current system violates the California Voting Rights Act.
The claim specifically refers to the underrepresentation of the Latino community, which, despite accounting for 41 percent of the city’s total population, has ever elected only one Latino to City Council.
Council had 45 days from receipt of the letter to adopt a resolution of intent without risking litigation, according to California’s voting rights law. Assuming it moves forward with the transition to district-based elections, the city would have 90 days to draw the new electoral maps, providing opportunity for public input.
This claim comes as part of a larger wave of similar allegations of violations of the voting rights act across the state. There are no reported cases of a city successfully going to court to defend itself against the plaintiff and winning.