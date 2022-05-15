Napa City Council to discuss possibility of permanently closing portion of Main Street to vehicles

The future of the city of Napa Main Street block that’s been closed since early in the coronavirus pandemic is up for Napa City Council discussion on Tuesday.

That block, located between Second and Third streets in downtown Napa, has been closed to vehicle traffic since August 2020, so that restaurants in the area could expand outdoor seating. The closure is temporary for now, and will stay in effect until Dec. 1, 2022 to coincide with implantation of the city’s planned permanent parklet program, according to agenda documents.

But several steps would be required to transition the temporary closure to a permanent one. A permanent closure isn’t allowed on the street because of the California Vehicle Code, but the city could transition the area to a “pedestrian mall” which would allow vehicle restrictions, the documents say.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Doing so, however, removes an Americans with Disability Act exception that allows the existing 6-inch curbs to stay in the area. Those curbs would essentially need to be demolished and reconstructed to fit with ADA requirements, according to the documents. And storm water quality modifications would then also be required, and so would “green infrastructure” improvements.

Given the lengthy list of requirements — and a lack of funding for such a project — city staff is recommending the council ultimately reopen Main Street and prioritize a pedestrian mall project in a future budget.

That project could potentially happen on Main Street, but staff is recommending the city continue to pursue an existing plan that’s been around for about five years to close the adjacent Brown Street to traffic and create a Central Pedestrian Corridor, which would run from Third Street all the way up to Pearl Street.

And, the presentation says, staff doesn’t recommend permanently closing both Main Street and Brown Street to vehicle traffic.

Julie Lucido, the city’s Public Works director, said in an interview that Main Street is the only downtown street that can go from the south side of downtown all the way out of the area to the north. With the block of Main Street closed, she said, Brown Street has become the natural detour.

Brown Street was identified as the site of the Central Pedestrian Corridor project, Lucido said, because of the land use around the area, because of the redevelopment potential of some of the parcels along that corridor and because the street itself — which exists as a single block right now — isn’t a major traffic corridor.

Mayor Scott Sedgley said in a Friday interview that he hadn’t read through the council agenda yet, but he’s sure the council will find an agreeable solution on moving forward.

Councilmember Beth Painter said she thinks, given this is the first opportunity to have a public discussion on the matter, she wants to listen to everyone and look carefully at the logistics.

“I just want to keep a really open mind and be a good listener,” Painter said. “At this point we still have a lot to learn.”

Councilmember Mary Luros said in an interview Friday that she expects a tough conversation because of all the legal aspects and improvements that would be needed to create a pedestrian plaza.

“It’s easy to say let’s just keep it the way it is, but it’s a lot more than that,” Luros said.

Nonetheless, she said, her priority is to figure out a potential way to make the Main Street closure permanent. Luros added that she also doesn't see Brown Street, as it currently exists, as an "active, safe place for families to gather." But the current state of Main Street serves as somewhat of a proof of concept that the pedestrian plaza would work there, shesaid.

“It’s really an extension of Veterans Park and it’s already a lively area,” Luros said.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.