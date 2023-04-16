The Napa City Council is scheduled to jump into the thick of budget discussions Tuesday evening, and will give input on a proposed operating budget that, when passed in June, will cover the next two fiscal years.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The proposed budget has been developed around five Napa City Council priority areas, set back on Jan. 31. Those include general plan implementation; climate action and sustainability; housing and homelessness; traffic safety; and public infrastructure. The traffic safety and infrastructure goals are new, while the other three goals were put in place during the budget cycle last year.

Overall, the proposed budget estimates operating revenues for the city’s baseline general fund will be about $119 million in 2023-24 and $123 million in 2024-25. Planned estimated expenditures would leave a positive projected balance of about $2.1 million in 2023-24 and $3 million in 2024-25.

But the discussion will include council input on several recommendations from city departments that, if all were approved by council, would take those estimated balances down to about $434,000 in 2023-24 and $584,000 in 2024-25.

The city also has some room in its one-time budget for departmental proposals, as it is projecting a positive balance of about $428,000 in 2023-24 and $85,000 in 2024-25.

But, should all proposals in that category be approved by the council, that would create a $2.3 million deficit in that budget in 2023-24 and a roughly $415,000 deficit in 2024-25.

And there are a few budget proposals for other funds — which relate to adding water division staff, risk management staff and replacing fire radios. So the City Council will, in essence, have a say on which proposals to move forward with.

The budget requests could add nine new city positions

Altogether, the proposals include the addition of nine new positions spread out between the next two years, according to the budget proposal. (Because staff are an ongoing cost, the proposed positions are proposed for that fund instead of the one-time category.)

Proposals for the recurring general fund include a new deputy city attorney position, new management and system analysts positions in the City Manager’s office, as well as a community service officer position for the Napa Police Department’s Youth Services Bureau and a Public Works Department senior traffic engineer position.

The City Manager’s Office is also proposing using the city’s general liability fund to hire a management analyst for the city’s risk program. And the city’s Utilities Department, using the water operations fund, is proposing three hires for its water division — a management analyst, an office assistant and a plant maintenance mechanic.

Other proposals that, if approved, would be ongoing costs include about $85,000 for leadership and diversity, equity and inclusion training, a $250,000 park asset management program — a fund that would be used for high priority replacements of park infrastructure, such as benches, according to Parks and Recreation director Breyana Brandt.

Additionally, about $126,000 in software subscriptions has been proposed by the Napa Police Department. And funding for traffic studies — paired together with the proposal for a senior traffic engineer, for a total of about $570,000 over the next two fiscal years —has been proposed by the Public Works Department, along with adding an annual $300,000 to the city operations budget.

For the one-time funding, the City Manager’s office is proposing an investment of $240,000 for climate action, $500,000 for potential abatement of homeless encampments, developing a $60,000 cost allocation system and an upgrade to the city’s public safety dispatch system — estimated to cost $900,000, but bring in $400,000 in revenue.

The city’s Community Development Department is proposing an update to the city’s zoning code — zoning changes established by Napa’s new general plan still need to be implemented — at a cost of $750,000.

And the Napa Fire Department is requesting $75,000 for emergency planning, and $38,000 for Tablet Command incident management software. The Human Resources Department is requesting about $150,000 in funding — $100,000 for a classification and compensation investigation, and $50,000 for “Labor Relations Legal Services.”

The Parks and Recreation department is proposing to replace an irrigation controller — at the cost of $427,000 — and, at the one-time cost of $56,000 and annual cost of about $11,500, add two vehicles: a mini-excavator and a BearCat vehicle. Brandt described the Bearcat requested by the department as a “very small tractor” to help staff access offroad areas, not comparable to the type of large armored BearCat vehicles designed for law enforcement and military use. She also described the excavator as a smaller version of an excavator used by the Public Works Department, which would assist the department with planting trees and trenching for irrigation.

Additionally, NPD is seeking $60,000 for a Youth Services Bureau vehicle, and the Public Works Department is seeking $235,000 for a development impact fee nexus study — which will allow for an update to impact fees, relating to providing public services, charged by the city on new or proposed development, according to Public Works Director Julie Lucido.

The department is also proposing $75,000 for “VMT Phase II Implementation” — which refers to looking at projects from an environmental review standpoint by adding on analysis of vehicle miles traveled to complete the project, according to Lucido.

In other council business, the council is set to be asked to adopt an interim zoning ordinance that will implement the city’s general plan changes to development standards and related processes —including a moratorium on new gas station and drive-thrus.

The council is also set to be asked to approve a contract amendment with Napa Recycling and Waste Services to further the city’s compliance with landmark waste reduction law Senate Bill 1383. The law, which came into effect last year, brought a bevy of new requirements, including that people separate their organics from recycling and trash while disposing of waste.

Photos: Take a look inside the "new" Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company location Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company 7 Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company 6 Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company 4 Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company 5 Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company 1 Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company 2 Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company 3