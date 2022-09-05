Napa City Council to hear economic update, negotiate over site once meant for Sanctuary Village

The Napa City Council on Tuesday afternoon will hear an economic update, and negotiate over a 2.75-acre parcel at 3875 Jefferson St. previously intended for a nonprofit housing project known as Sanctuary Village.

The economic update, covering the national outlook and local factors, will be given by Robert Eyler, economics professor at Sonoma State University. According to his presentation, the city of Napa is continuing to recover from the pandemic-caused economic downturn — 2023 will likely be the year of full recovery in terms of inflation-adjusted spending — and it’s safe to assume wages and worker availability may continue to be problems for local businesses.

The Sanctuary Village project, envisioned by the late Napa developer Harry Price, included plans for a small home village that would house some of Napa’s most vulnerable residents. After Price’s death in 2019, his widow, Linda Price, attempted to continue the project. But she was unable to find a development partner for the property by an Aug. 1 deadline, according to past Register reporting.

The city will be negotiating with the Napa Valley Lutheran Church, which owns the property. The item is listed on the council agenda as a closed-session item, as allowed for property negotiations under California law, so information on the city’s intent to acquire the property wasn’t immediately available.

Other items scheduled for Tuesday include responses to two Napa County civil grand jury reports, the city’s first Local Roadway Safety Plan, and a roughly $21,000 grant application to the federal government for Napa Police’s Napa Community Awareness Management System, among other matters.