 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Napa City Council to hear report on possible safe firearm storage ordinance, homeless services update

  • Updated
  • 0
City Hall

Napa City Hall.

 Nick Otto, Register

The Napa City Council on Tuesday is set to hear a report on a potential ordinance to require safe storage of firearms when they’re not in use. 

The presentation on safe gun storage, a report by Napa Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales, comes after the unanimous approval in August of such an ordinance by the St. Helena City Council. Napa could become the second city in Napa County to pass such an ordinance; an increasing number of cities in nearby counties — such as Berkeley, San Francisco, Davis, Woodland, Morgan Hill and Petaluma — have been passing safe storage ordinances over the past year.

Napa Councilmember Mary Luros said at a September meeting that she and the Napa chapter of Moms Demand Action — a national organization that focuses on reducing gun violence, which played a part in inspiring the St. Helena ordinance — have been following the progress of the rule in St. Helena. Luros asked council members whether they were interested in pursuing such an ordinance, and the council agreed.

People are also reading…

The St. Helena ordinance requires residents of the city to safely store firearms when they’re not in use, and carries a penalty of up to $500 against those who don’t lock up their guns while not using them. But St. Helena City Attorney Ethan Walsh stressed at that city's council meeting in August that the law would primarily serve an educational purpose and that the department wouldn’t actively seek out violators.

“It’s not like we’re going to start going into people’s homes searching for their guns,” Walsh said at the time. “But because they have the information, people, most people, will try to comply with the law as long as they’re aware of it, so then they’re doing things they may not otherwise do. It kind of will change behavior in that way.”

Much of the educational side of the ordinance was expressed by St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley — who brought the ordinance forward — at the St. Helena meeting. He noted, for example, that one small child dies almost every day in the United States after they find an unsecured firearm. He also noted that 80% of mass shootings at schools are carried out by current or former students with an unsecured gun, and that there were over 45,222 firearm-related deaths in the United States in 2020, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Research shows keeping guns securely stored does not hinder self-protection,” Hartley said at the St. Helena meeting. “A gun can be accessed within seconds. But it does prevent unintentional deaths of children and teen suicide by as much as 85% depending on the type of storage.”

The Napa City Council on Tuesday is also set to receive a report on homeless services and authorize the submission of a $15 million grant application to the state's Encampment Resolution Funding Program. The program will, according to the staff report, fund proposals to “resolve the experience of unsheltered homelessness for people residing in encampments.”

The city’s application will prioritize various Caltrans-owned properties along Highways 29 and 121, the Napa River, and various city creeks, as well as Kennedy Park, according to the staff report.

“The goal of the program is to address the safety and wellness of people within encampments, resolve critical encampment concerns, and transition individuals into interim shelter with clear pathways to permanent housing, or directly into permanent housing,” the staff report says.

The council will also appoint members to the city’s planning commission; hear a long-term financial forecast report; receive a quarterly recruitment update; and hear an informational presentation about Napa Police's records bureau.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, the Napa River is running high but has not flooded over its banks at the Oxbow.

Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week

Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.

Yountville supports Vine Trail Coalition effort to move 'Welcome to Napa Valley' sign
Local News
alert featured

Yountville supports Vine Trail Coalition effort to move 'Welcome to Napa Valley' sign

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

The Yountville Town Council recently endorsed an effort by the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition to move the southern 'Welcome to Napa Valley' sign south, by the Markham Vineyards property. 

Napa County in the red on proposed Cal Fire fire hazard map
Local News
alert featured

Napa County in the red on proposed Cal Fire fire hazard map

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

Cal Fire's proposed, revamped fire severity zone map has the "very high" danger zone growing in Napa County by nearly a third.

Paintings loaned by Bay Area artist’s family are on display at Napa Valley College
Local News
alert featured

Paintings loaned by Bay Area artist’s family are on display at Napa Valley College

  • Danielle Wilde
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa Valley College's display of works by the late Jack Wright may be a first step in what his family hopes will become a wider appreciation of the artist's creations.

Napa County supervisors brush up on closed session rules
Local News
alert top story

Napa County supervisors brush up on closed session rules

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

The Napa County Board of Supervisors had a refresher course on when it can legally do public business in private.

Storm claims 275-year-old oak at St. Helena's V. Sattui Winery
Local News
alert featured

Storm claims 275-year-old oak at St. Helena's V. Sattui Winery

  • HOWARD YUNE and JESSE DUARTE
  • Updated
  • 0

Heavy rain brought down an approximately 275-year-old oak tree that was the centerpiece of V. Sattui Winery's popular courtyard.

Mary's, North Bay pizza chain, permanently closes Napa restaurant
Local News

Mary's, North Bay pizza chain, permanently closes Napa restaurant

  • JESS LANDER San Francisco Chronicle
  • Updated
  • 0

Mary's Pizza Shack announced on Saturday that it has permanently closed its Napa restaurant.

BottleRock Napa Valley's 10th year leads with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo and Duran Duran
Music
top story breaking

BottleRock Napa Valley's 10th year leads with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo and Duran Duran

  • DAVID KERNS
  • Updated
  • 0

BottleRock Napa Valley 2023 has announced the lineup for the festival taking place May 26-28. Headliners include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo and Duran Duran.

Q & A: New mayor Donald Williams hopes to preserve Calistoga's small-town charm
News
alert top story

Q & A: New mayor Donald Williams hopes to preserve Calistoga's small-town charm

  • Danielle Wilde
  • Updated
  • 0

Q & A: New mayor Donald Williams hopes to preserve Calistoga's small-town charm.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Grim task of identifying the dead begins after Nepal plane crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News