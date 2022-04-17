Napa City Council to hear staffing update and consider NPD military equipment use policy

The city of Napa has found it difficult to fill vacant positions throughout the past year, even though the Napa City Council prioritized filling those positions in the 2021-2022 budgeting process.

The city is finally seeing some steady progress as it heads into the 2022-2023 budgeting process, according to a quarterly recruitment update that will be presented to the Napa City Council on Tuesday.

In April last year, city staff identified 85 vacancies. After passing the budget in June 2021, the city saw a rise in vacancies despite hiring efforts, and staff identified 92 vacancies in September 2021. By January this year, after more hiring efforts, the city’s situation had improved to 76 vacancies. And, according to the Tuesday recruitment update, the city now has 57 vacancies.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The city deliberately maintained a staffing hole of roughly 60 positions in the budgeting process in 2020, in response to pandemic-induced economic impacts. The plan to hire those positions back last year — bolstered by federal funds and however, didn’t immediately take off, and Human Resources Director Heather Ruiz has previously attributed that to national hiring difficulties and the loss of city staff to retirements and other jobs.

But employee turnover has dropped to only three departures from March to January this year, compared to 12 from July to September last year and eight from October to December last year. In total, 37 employees left the city last year. That is about half of the 68 departures the city saw in 2020, and comparable to the 40 departures in 2019.

In other news, a Napa Police Department Military Equipment Use Policy is headed to the City Council for approval on Tuesday. The policy is the result of a new California law, Assembly Bill 481, which mandates law enforcement agencies obtain the approval of their governing bodies at a public meeting before taking actions related to the acquisition, funding or use of military equipment acquired before Jan. 1.

That means governing bodies, such as the Napa City Council, can choose to approve or reject requests for the use of, or requests for, any military equipment.

The policy covers collaboration with other law enforcement agencies in deploying military equipment in the jurisdiction of the department, seeking funds for the equipment, acquiring the equipment either permanently or temporarily, and other categories, as well as any military equipment not covered by the previous points.

The law also requires law enforcement agencies to disclose each type of military equipment approved for use each year, and for them to post an inventory of currently owned military equipment.

The Napa Police Department’s current list of military equipment, published as an item on the city’s council agenda, consists of 14 items, including a Lenco Bearcat G2 armored vehicle, a remote-controlled tactical robot, armor piercing projectiles, firearm suppressors, three launchers, flashbang grenades, an infrared laser, 21 AR-15 style rifles and 25 9mm submachine guns, a ballistic breaching shotgun and breaching rounds to fire through hardened barriers, chemical agents and smoke canisters, and more.

“While the U.S. military may use some of the same equipment, the Napa Police Department deems all of these items as valuable pieces of law enforcement equipment that would be used to help respond to criminal activity, defuse critical incidents, lessen the use of force, or aid in the safety of our community and employees,” says a police department statement at the top of the report.

The proposed 4-page policy contains a list of definitions for what’s considered military equipment. The policy also contains a “best practice” section that notes the chief of police should designate a department member to act as a “military equipment coordinator,” who would essentially carry out the requirements of the law.

The council will also on Tuesday be holding a public hearing workshop on the upcoming 2022-2023 budget; the council is being asked to provide input on potential amendments to the budget proposal.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.