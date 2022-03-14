Napa City Council to honor local healthcare institutions and workers two years into COVID-19 pandemic

Roughly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Napa City Council is scheduled to recognize local healthcare institutions and workers Tuesday for their efforts throughout the pandemic.

The proclamation recognizes all levels of staffing at each hospital, every healthcare center and pharmacy and every emergency medical response team in the community, and honors them as “frontline heroes for all of the Napa Valley.”

It notes that professionals at all levels have continuously served through high exhaustion and a short-staffed workforce, and that their work has been critical to the welfare of the entire city.

“Napans are privileged to have access to the tireless, quality healthcare they provide,” the proclaimation says.

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez said it was vital to include all healthcare workers in the proclamation because COVID-19 hit the community on so many fronts, and healthcare continued providing despite the enormous workload.

“Our healthcare providers are just our superheroes because we asked of them to do more than what they signed up for,” Narvaez said. “… The least we can do is give them recognition. It’s not enough, it’s never going to be enough, but we can at least acknowledge that their efforts are not forgotten and are very much appreciated.”

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, OLE Health and Kaiser Permanente are each honored in individual sections of the proclamation.

Kaiser’s Napa Medical Offices are recognized for providing vaccination and testing services along with leveraging the resources of its broader network to assist Kaiser members in Napa.

OLE Health, the proclamation says, was critical for meeting community COVID-19 testing and mass vaccination needs — particularly among Napa’s underserved populations — and ultimately vaccinated thousands of Napans.

And the proclamation identifies the Queen for being the only Level Three trauma center — a classification that essentially means it has intensive care resources for most trauma patients — in Napa that offers 24/7 emergency care. It goes on to say the Queen has treated almost 950 individuals through emergency services since the start of the pandemic, and has additionally provided care for over 530 patients admitted because of COVID-19.

The Queen is also recognized for supporting the community by providing PPE donations, vaccination clinics and for partnering with public health agencies.

Councilmember Liz Alessio — who largely led the council’s effort to get the proclamation to happen following an update on the Queen’s operations during the Delta variant surge in August 2021 — said she was really glad to see the proclamation finally come forward.

Alessio spoke highly of the work done by Amy Herold, chief medical officer at the Queen. Herold has worked closely with the city and with Napa County public health officer Karen Relucio throughout the pandemic, Alessio said.

“Amy was amazing,” Alessio said. “I can’t imagine going through this without her. She really boosted the morale of the nurses, the whole medical team and hospital staff.”

Alessio, who used to work at the Queen, added that much of the reason she ran for City Council in 2018 was that she wanted to see public health be incorporated into the city’s decision-making process. She said it’s great that the city is recognizing the importance of public health and healthcare because both can tend to be siloed off in times when there isn’t an emergency.

In other news, the council is set to authorize the city manager to display the Ukrainian flag at Napa City Hall, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people during the 2022 Russian invasion of the country.

The council is also being asked by city staff to approve allocations of roughly $15 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. About half that funding was initially budgeted elsewhere in the current 2021-22 fiscal year budget and was needed to balance the city’s budget. But, owing to the strength of the city’s economic recovery this year, that funding turned out to not be needed for that purpose.

Staff is recommending $1.15 million of that funding be allocated to a “community recovery bank,” which would be used several staff-recommended projects focused on rental assistance, barrier removal for housing, child care and food needs in the community, according to the agenda documents.

Other recommended expenditures include about $2.1 million for supporting the city’s public health response; about $3.5 million for taking on homelessness; about $5.2 million for infrastructure needs — with $4.7 million of that going to storm drain infrastructure funding; and $3.1 million to “replace public sector revenue loss” by, for example, buying generators for facilities, funding the State Route 29 undercrossing and replenishing police department part-time funding.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

