Napa City Council to meet virtually Tuesday night

What’s not on the agenda is a discussion of the district boundary maps, part of the nearly three-months-long transition from an at-large election system to a district-based alternative.

According to an email announcement from the city clerk sent Friday evening, the public hearing scheduled for April 7 to consider draft district boundary maps has been cancelled. Under the proclamation of local emergency that council ratified on March 16, City Manager Steve Potter has the authority to postpone or cancel public meetings to protect the safety and well-being of the community.

However, the email states, Tuesday afternoon’s City Council meeting will include “a discussion of the scheduling of items for future City Council meetings during these unprecedented times,” as part of the broader scheduled conversation about the “impacts of the local emergency on city services.”

Anyone can tune into Tuesday’s meeting on local cable Channel 28 or on the livestream that’s aired on the city’s website. Residents are also invited to submit testimony before or during the meeting as if it were during the public comment period. Emails can be sent to clerk@cityofnapa.org and must be kept under 500 words in order to be read into the record.