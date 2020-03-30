Napa City Council to meet virtually Tuesday night

COVID-19 may keep people from gathering, but it can’t stop City Council members from governing.
Napa’s first-ever virtual City Council meeting will take place Tuesday, March 31 at 3:30 p.m. There will be no evening session.
In keeping with state and local "shelter in place" guidelines, City Hall Chambers will be closed. Council members and staff will convene on a teleconference in order to discuss the evening’s agenda.
Items to be covered include the impact of the ongoing proclamation of local emergency, an update on the soon-to-be launched online water bill payment system and the deferment of transient occupancy taxes, according to the city’s legistar website.
What’s not on the agenda is a discussion of the district boundary maps, part of the nearly three-months-long transition from an at-large election system to a district-based alternative.
According to an email announcement from the city clerk sent Friday evening, the public hearing scheduled for April 7 to consider draft district boundary maps has been cancelled. Under the proclamation of local emergency that council ratified on March 16, City Manager Steve Potter has the authority to postpone or cancel public meetings to protect the safety and well-being of the community.
However, the email states, Tuesday afternoon’s City Council meeting will include “a discussion of the scheduling of items for future City Council meetings during these unprecedented times,” as part of the broader scheduled conversation about the “impacts of the local emergency on city services.”
Anyone can tune into Tuesday’s meeting on local cable Channel 28 or on the livestream that’s aired on the city’s website. Residents are also invited to submit testimony before or during the meeting as if it were during the public comment period. Emails can be sent to clerk@cityofnapa.org and must be kept under 500 words in order to be read into the record.
As with an ordinary meeting, any supplemental items submitted that are over 500 words will be made part of the written record, but will not be read aloud.
City staff encourages anyone interested in submitting testimony to do so ahead of time in order to account for “potential technological delays in transmission,” according to a statement from the clerk’s office.
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's
Raley's signs
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Raley's bulk bins
Eggs
Water
Water
Social distancing signs
Raley's check out
Stagecoach Express & Co.
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Creations Fine Jewelers at Redwood Plaza
Baskin-Robbins
A laundromat at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Downtown Calistoga
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Stocking at Target
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Hillside Christian Church online service
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.
