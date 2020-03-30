You are the owner of this article.
Napa City Council to meet virtually Tuesday night

Traditionally, bi-weekly City Hall meetings are open to the public. Local response to coronavirus has banned all public gatherings, shifting the meetings to a virtual platform. 

COVID-19 may keep people from gathering, but it can’t stop City Council members from governing.

Napa’s first-ever virtual City Council meeting will take place Tuesday, March 31 at 3:30 p.m. There will be no evening session.

In keeping with state and local "shelter in place" guidelines, City Hall Chambers will be closed. Council members and staff will convene on a teleconference in order to discuss the evening’s agenda.

Items to be covered include the impact of the ongoing proclamation of local emergency, an update on the soon-to-be launched online water bill payment system and the deferment of transient occupancy taxes, according to the city’s legistar website.

What’s not on the agenda is a discussion of the district boundary maps, part of the nearly three-months-long transition from an at-large election system to a district-based alternative.

According to an email announcement from the city clerk sent Friday evening, the public hearing scheduled for April 7 to consider draft district boundary maps has been cancelled. Under the proclamation of local emergency that council ratified on March 16, City Manager Steve Potter has the authority to postpone or cancel public meetings to protect the safety and well-being of the community.

However, the email states, Tuesday afternoon’s City Council meeting will include “a discussion of the scheduling of items for future City Council meetings during these unprecedented times,” as part of the broader scheduled conversation about the “impacts of the local emergency on city services.”   

Anyone can tune into Tuesday’s meeting on local cable Channel 28 or on the livestream that’s aired on the city’s website. Residents are also invited to submit testimony before or during the meeting as if it were during the public comment period. Emails can be sent to clerk@cityofnapa.org and must be kept under 500 words in order to be read into the record.

As with an ordinary meeting, any supplemental items submitted that are over 500 words will be made part of the written record, but will not be read aloud.

City staff encourages anyone interested in submitting testimony to do so ahead of time in order to account for “potential technological delays in transmission,” according to a statement from the clerk’s office.

