Napa City Council to mull permanent Main Street closure options

The question of whether to permanently close a downtown block of Main Street to vehicle traffic will go back to the Napa City Council Tuesday evening.

The block in question, between Second and Third streets, has been closed since August 2020 under an emergency proclamation that allowed restaurants in the area to expand outdoor seating during the COVID-19 pandemic, when emergency health rules outlawed or curbed indoor dining. But after several extensions and the lifting of most pandemic-related restrictions, those emergency rules are set to expire on Dec. 1, and city staff believes another extension isn’t justified.

“After 2+ years, the justification for the temporary closure to address the emergency condition is no longer suitable,” a staff presentation says. “If a closure of Main Street is desired, there must be a process undertaken for the permanent closure.”

The City Council delayed making a decision on the closure back in May because councilmembers were divided on whether permanently closing the block to vehicle traffic was a good idea. The councilmembers also said they wanted to hear the opinion of Councilmember Bernie Narvaez, who was absent from that meeting.

Narvaez could sway the council one way or the other, given that his colleagues Liz Alessio and Mary Luros said they supported a permanent closure of the Main Street block, while Councilmember Beth Painter and Mayor Scott Sedgley were ambivalent about the idea at the May meeting.

The staff presentation lists three options for how the council could proceed. The council could choose to simply reopen Main Street to vehicles with no plans for a permanent closure, they could reopen Main Street and consider in early 2023 how to proceed with transforming the block into a new pedestrian plaza, or they could reopen Main Street and immediately begin working to develop a pedestrian plaza there.

In any case, it’s unlikely that a permanent closure will happen before the temporary closure ends. The option for any sort of immediate work comes with the caveat that staffing and funding resources for the project would need to be identified. Given limitations in staffing and funding — the project isn’t budgeted and the Public Works Department is missing three of its seven engineering positions that would work on it — the staff report notes that the project will likely need to be planned for the future, or else other projects would need to be delayed if the council wants to move forward with it quickly.

There’s a lengthy list of steps that the city would need to take — Americans with Disabilities Act improvements, storm water modifications, green infrastructure improvements — to transform the block into a pedestrian plaza, and numerous required policy updates.

An option to permanently close the block as quickly as possible would seek to install interim ADA improvements, such as railings, that are technically required to transform the street into a pedestrian plaza and then demolish them when a final plan moves forward. But even then, it’s unlikely that those temporary improvements could be installed before Dec. 1.

Julie Lucido, the city public works director, has previously estimated the construction of the plaza would cost $1 million, though the cost rises to roughly $1.45 million when also considering the design, planning and construction management work that would need to go into it, the staff presentation says. Ongoing plaza maintenance costs would also need to be considered.

City staff previously recommended the council ultimately reopen Main Street and prioritize a pedestrian mall in the future. Staff also recommended the city continue pursuing an existing plan to close the adjacent Brown Street to traffic, which would allow the creation of a pedestrian corridor that would run from Third Street north to Pearl Street.

The reason for this, according to the staff report, is that Main Street is downtown Napa’s most important north-to-south route for traffic flow. The closure conflicts with the city’s Downtown Napa Specific Plan, which recommends improvements to traffic circulation and connectivity.

But the councilmembers who support the Main Street closure have said they prefer that option because of the success of the temporary closure there.

“It’s really an extension of Veterans (Memorial) Park and it’s already a lively area,” Luros previously said.