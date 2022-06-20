Napa City Council to pass 2022-23 budget, hear update on homelessness

The Napa City Council on Tuesday is set to pass the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget, which aims to use rising tax revenues to build back city staffing levels, among other goals.

The city has been short-staffed through nearly all of the two-plus years of the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to prepare for an expected financial downturn in 2020-21, the city froze 32 positions and held many other positions vacant through the year. Economic outcomes didn’t turn out as dire as predicted, and so the city, bolstered by federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, aimed to staff back up in the current 2021-22 budget.

But progress on staffing up has been slow this year, even as Napa’s local economy has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. So, with the extra funding gained from increasing tax revenues, the city plans to unfreeze all the frozen positions and hire for a few new ones.

At the Tuesday meeting, the council is also set to discuss how to spend $1.15 million in ARPA funds allocated to a “community recovery bank.” Councilmembers will consider the results of an April community survey that received 358 responses about how best to use the funds.

About a third of respondents answered that “housing assistance” was the most important of five categories to fund, with slightly less than a third responding that “addressing homelessness” was the most important category. The other three categories, accounting for about 37% of the vote, included support for local businesses at roughly 17%, work force development at about 10%, and child care, also at about 10%.

The survey contains several more questions about how best to use the funds with more specificity. For instance, about 40% of respondents said they thought rental assistance would best address homelessness or support those in need of housing assistance. That compares to about 20% who said providing for food needs would be the best support, 15.6% who said supporting accessory dwelling unit development at existing homes would be the best option, 15% who supported housing location and barrier removal services, and about 9.5% who supported eviction prevention services.

In addition, the council will also hear an update on homelessness during the evening session of the meeting. That will include information on the one-day 2022 Point In Time Count, which tallied a slight increase in people experiencing homelessness compared to the 2020 count. The report will also update on the continuing transition to a new state homeless services system and a presentation of the Napa City-County Continuum of Care 2022 Plan to Address Homelessness.

The 68-page plan is a broad overview of homelessness in Napa. It includes an explanation of Napa’s current homeless system of care, a demographic breakdown of who’s experiencing homelessness, and information on where current system gaps exist, and it includes five goals for moving forward.

Those goals include: expanding access to permanent housing; preventing people from becoming homeless for the first time; improving access to, and the quality of, homeless services; building on existing partnerships; and ensuring that “diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging” are a central part of homelessness program development.

