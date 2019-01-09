The Napa City Council will gather this weekend to plot its policy priorities during 2019. The goal-setting workshop takes place early each year, allowing council members and staff members to discuss what projects or policies to focus on in the coming months.
This year's workshop will play out over two meetings, the first on Friday at the Napa Valley College library at 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway and the second on Saturday at City Hall, 955 School St. Both sessions begin at 9 a.m.
Friday's workshop will focus on Napa's work plan for its next two-year budget cycle, which begins July 1. The Saturday session will be devoted to possible capital improvement projects in the city.