With state funding ready to arrive in Napa, the City Council on Tuesday night will decide whether to use that money to use a motel to help unsheltered people find their way to housing.

Council members will vote on a plan to temporarily shelter 120 homeless Napans at the Motel 6 at 3380 Solano Ave. over nearly three years, as part of a plan to close several homeless encampments around the city.

Napa would pay for the project with a $15 million grant awarded by California last month — one of the largest such grants in the state’s Encampment Resolution Funding Program, which aims to provide not only rooms but social services to help people go on to permanent housing.

Some of the state funding would help pay for a 35-month lease of the Motel 6 for about $6 million, ending in June 2026.

A maximum of 65 people at a time would stay at the motel in 57 rooms. The plan calls for at least two staff members to be on site at all times, similar to staffing at the city’s main shelter in south Napa.

Three case management workers — likely staff from Abode Services, Napa County’s homeless services provider — would work with clients to provide support to help them find stable housing of their own, Deputy City Manager Molly Rattigan said in a memo to the council.

Temporary motel housing is meant to enable Napa to dismantle homeless encampments on state property, the city said in its grant application. Areas to be cleared include sites near Highway 29, under the Maxwell Bridge, along the Napa River and local creeks, and at Kennedy Park.

Rattigan has said Napa will need more supportive housing to comply with a federal court ruling limiting cities’ ability to remove encampments. The 2018 Martin v. Boise case bars local governments in nine Western states from banning outdoor camping if they lack enough beds for their unsheltered population.

Motel 6 previously hosted unsheltered people for more than two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, when California created Project Roomkey to turn motels emptied out by the shutdown of tourism into shelter for the unhoused.

Earlier Tuesday, the City Council will vote on the second block of 124 homes planned at the Napa Pipe development slated for the long-vacant Kaiser Steel site in south Napa. The housing mix would include 66 single-family homes and 58 townhouses, with three or four per lot.

The council approved Napa Pipe’s first, 79-unit housing subdivision in March. When fully built out, the 154-acre community is expected to include 945 dwellings as well as a hotel, retail stores, parks, trails and Napa County’s first Costco store.

