Napa City Council votes to fund homeless outreach while switching to new state system

Napa’s homeless services system is in the midst of transitioning to a new statewide system that considers a broader range of people for services but doesn’t include some elements of the previous pilot program that had been in place for roughly six years.

That transition was one among several topics related to homelessness that Molly Rattigan, the city of Napa’s point person on the issue, presented to the Napa City Council at a meeting Tuesday.

Local homeless services ran through Napa’s version of the state’s Whole Person Care Pilot Program for the past six years. The statewide program was aimed to coordinate medical and social services to improve the health of Medi-Cal, California’s low income health insurance program, and Napa’s version of it specifically focused on serving the local homeless population.

Rattigan said the program was also intended to figure out ways to reduce unnecessary uses of emergency services, such as fire and police department responses.

The program has served 752 people by the end of 2021, Rattigan said, including over 200 individuals each year of the program’s existence. By the end of the program’s final year, there’d been a 78% reduction in ambulatory care utilization and a 71% reduction in hospitalizations among the homeless population. Additionally, she said, 391 people who entered into the system transitioned permanent housing, and 89% of them had remained in housing by the end of 2021.

The new state system, California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM), is intending to cover much of the same ground as the Whole Person Care Program. Along with attempting to cover people experiencing homelessness or those on the verge of it, the new program also targets heavy users of hospital emergency rooms, children and seniors with complicated health conditions and people in nursing homes, jails or mental health crisis centers.

“Homelessness is just one qualifying population under the CalAIM program” Rattigan explained. “As we’ve talked about, we’ve lost our ability to have a tailored, Napa-specific program, but we’re now joining a larger state system that will definitely be reformed over time.”

But CalAIM doesn’t retain the Whole Person Care funding for “mobile engagement” — defined as “targeted, on-location services for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness” — and short-term “medical respite” care within the county’s system, Rattigan said.

Additionally, the switch to CalAIM also presents some logistical hurdles, Rattigan noted, because it isn’t being run at the county level. Instead, the program is managed by Partnership HealthPlan — a nonprofit health care organization in charge of running the system in 14 Northern California Counties. So Napa County’s homeless operators need to seek authorization to provide services such as housing navigation to homeless clients, and may need to seek reauthorization after a few months.

In order to keep essentially the current outreach services, the Napa City Council approved a roughly $700,000 contract with Abode Services — Napa County’s homeless services provider — that will fill the outreach gap by maintaining 7.5 full time equivalent employees. Five of the workers are for adults, one is focused on family outreach, another is focused on mental health outreach and the final part-time position is for data and management support.

The funding is being sourced from four different sources, including two grants, Rattigan said.

Rattigan also updated the council more generally on homelessness in Napa, and reviewed the results of the one day 2022 Point in Time Count — which showed a slight increase in the homeless population when compared to the 2020 count. She presented those results alongside the local homelessness management information system count, which captures the individuals the homelessness system has served.

The one-day count tallied 494 people, representing a roughly 6% jump from the 464 tallied in 2020. That compares to the 759 individuals helped by the homeless management system from July 1 last year to June 14 this year, Rattigan said.

Additional demographic information on the 2022 Point in Time Count will be available in the near future, she added.

