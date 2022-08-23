Napa City Council votes to hold election with two uncontested seats

With Napa City Council incumbents Liz Alessio and Mary Luros running unopposed in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election, the council on Tuesday afternoon voted to move forward with an election anyway.

The council alternatively could have appointed the council members to the two uncontested seats, which would have saved the city tens of thousands of dollars.

City Clerk Tiffany Carranza said at the meeting that she didn’t have an estimate of how much holding this election will cost, but the past three general elections have ranged in cost between about $69,000 and $93,000. Because there are only two candidates, Carranza anticipated this election will cost significantly less than in previous years, roughly half of the $93,000 it cost to hold the 2020 election.

Council members voted 3-0-1 to move ahead with the election, with Bernie Narvaez absent from the meeting and Luros abstaining. That means Alessio and Luros — running for City Council districts 1 and 3, respectively — will appear on the ballots as the solitary names for those council seats, though voters will be able to write in other candidates as well.

All the council members present at the Tuesday meeting talked up the benefits of holding an election, saying that the process itself is valuable, that it’s important to let residents know who’s on the ballot, and that some of the best communication council members have with the public is during the election cycle, when they have to explain to people what they do.

Alessio, for example, said she felt it was right to continue with the election, given that it gives residents the opportunity to vote.

“For me essentially, I think at the root of our great republic is the democratic process of a free and open election process,” Alessio said at the meeting. “The right of someone to vote is essential in that. If we didn’t pursue the election, it takes that right away from people.”

Councilmember Beth Painter agreed with Alessio. She said her inclination coming into the meeting was to save the city every dollar it could, but she changed her mind when she heard Carranza’s estimate of the cost.

“I think it is important that we let our residents know who’s on the ballot, even if it’s only one choice,” Painter said.

Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley also said he agreed with everything that's been said about the importance of holding an election. Luros — though she chose to abstain from the final vote — also expressed support for holding the election, as she noted the importance of the community engagement that happens during an election season.

“At a forum several weeks ago we had great questions,” Luros said, referring to questions directed to herself and Alessio. “It’s a good opportunity for people to participate in the process. From that point of view I think it’s better to have an election.”

Alessio and Luros both were elected to the City Council in November 2018. They were the last council members to be elected at large, in a system in which every Napa resident voted on every available council seat. The city in 2020 switched to district-based elections that split the city into four voting areas, with each area representing one of the four council seats. Council members must reside in one of those areas and be voted on only by residents of that area. (The Napa mayor, whose seat returns to the ballot in 2024, continues to be elected at large.)

The 2022 election is the first in which the District 1 and District 3 seats have been up for grabs. Alessio is running for the District 1 seat, which includes most of the city north of Trancas Street. Luros is running for District 3, which mainly covers east Napa.