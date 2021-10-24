Napa City Council votes to update city fees, add emergency medical services fee

The city of Napa is updating user fees for city services to eventually allow the city to retain 100% of the cost of those services.
The Napa City Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday to update fees for city services, products, regulations and fines for violations of city codes and regulations.
Deputy City Manager Liz Habkirk said generally, user fees are associated with programs and services that provide a specific benefit to an individual receiving those services. Building permits and park rentals are common examples of city services that require fees, she said.
The purpose of the fees is to support the city’s ability to provide those services, Habkirk added.
But the city’s current fee rates for services recoup an average of 52% of what it costs the city to provide those services, said Tony Thrasher, a consultant for Willdan Financial Services.
“Some of our fees are subsidized to a pretty high level, partly because we haven’t been regularly updating them in the same kind of thorough way that we’re presenting today,” Thrasher said.
And so, Habkirk added, staff recommended the fees be brought up to 100% cost recovery to close the current gap. If a fee requires more than a 25% increase to be brought to full recovery, she said, that increase will be phased in over three years.
The new fee rates will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
Along the same lines of recouping costs, a $320 first responder fee was approved unanimously by the City Council. EMS crews will determine whether the fee applies or not after they arrive to a scene after an emergency services call and decide there’s a patient in need of treatment, said Napa Fire chief Zach Curren at the meeting.
That means a call for an emergency medical response and the deployment of an EMS crew won’t necessarily result in issuing a fee, he said.
Deputy City Manager Habkirk said at the meeting that collections for the fee will only be sought from commercial insurance providers. The city won’t attempt to collect the fee from individuals, Habkirk said, even if they don’t have medical insurance.
Habkirk also said the city will continue providing emergency medical service regardless of people’s insurance status or ability to pay the fee.
“This is not a fee that is meant to inhibit people from calling for medical services. It’s really a fairly typical fee that we have seen in neighboring agencies and across California,” Habkirk said. “And the implementation will help the department in supporting what is now the majority of their call type.”
Curren said establishing the fee also creates a subsidy program that will use the city’s general fund to pay for issued fees that remain unpaid.
“Essentially what we’re doing is creating an ability to bill the insurance company to recover some of the cost,” said council member Bernie Narvaez at the meeting.
Erik Mortimore, Napa fire department captain and vice president of the Napa City Firefighters Association Local 3124, urged the City Council to pass the fee because the funds generated by it are “desperately needed.”
Mortimore said that, in the 16 years he’s been a firefighter, he’s seen the department’s emergency call volume more than double. At the same time, the department’s training and equipment costs have skyrocketed, and there’s been little to no change in the funding that supports those costs, he said.
“We work in a highly demanding and ever-changing environment that requires a high level of training and proper equipment to serve our community in their times of need,” Mortimore said. “Currently we are doing this with outdated equipment that’s in need of repair. Due to a lack of funding, our chief often must make difficult decisions between providing training or providing equipment replacement.”
Though the councilmembers all supported the new emergency responder fee, they were split on whether to move forward with updating the city user fees.
Councilmembers Mary Luros and Liz Alessio said they were concerned about how increasing building fees could discourage development in Napa.
“When we make building expensive and prohibitive, people will build in other places, people won’t build here, and when they do build the [higher price] trickle down is going to go to the person who needs to buy the home or the person who needs work done on the home,” Alessio said.
As part of the resolution passing the fee schedule, council member Beth Painter added on a condition that staff come back before the end of the year with recommendations for a fee waiver program for housing priced at 120% area median income or below.
“To me this is really important. I think we need to be equitable with our fees,” Painter said. “I’m really not in favor of the general fund subsidizing, to the extent that it is, the fees that we have.”
Luros and Alessio said they didn’t agree with only subsidizing projects that are considered either affordable or moderate income.
“We have a housing crisis on every level,” Luros said. “Every type of building helps us reach our goals. We’ve got to build more housing at every level, it’s not just affordable housing.”
