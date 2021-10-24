Napa City Council votes to update city fees, add emergency medical services fee

The new fee rates will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

Along the same lines of recouping costs, a $320 first responder fee was approved unanimously by the City Council. EMS crews will determine whether the fee applies or not after they arrive to a scene after an emergency services call and decide there’s a patient in need of treatment, said Napa Fire chief Zach Curren at the meeting.

That means a call for an emergency medical response and the deployment of an EMS crew won’t necessarily result in issuing a fee, he said.

Deputy City Manager Habkirk said at the meeting that collections for the fee will only be sought from commercial insurance providers. The city won’t attempt to collect the fee from individuals, Habkirk said, even if they don’t have medical insurance.

Habkirk also said the city will continue providing emergency medical service regardless of people’s insurance status or ability to pay the fee.

“This is not a fee that is meant to inhibit people from calling for medical services. It’s really a fairly typical fee that we have seen in neighboring agencies and across California,” Habkirk said. “And the implementation will help the department in supporting what is now the majority of their call type.”