Napa City Council will figure out possible permanent Main Street closure plan at future meeting

The Napa City Council will figure out whether to move forward with a plan to permanently close the block of Main Street between Second and Third Streets to vehicles, or to pursue another option, at a future meeting.

After a lengthy discussion, the councilmembers on Tuesday decided to delay the item because they weren’t aligned on whether a permanent closure of the Main Street block was a good idea.

Additionally, the councilmembers said it was important to hear the opinion of Councilmember Bernie Narvaez, who was absent from the Tuesday meeting.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

For now, the Main Street block will remain closed to vehicles at least until Dec. 1 this year. That deadline — which also applies to the city’s temporary parklet program — could potentially be extended again, depending on the circumstances.

But if the deadline isn’t extended, the Main Street block is likely to open up to vehicles once again, at least temporarily. That’s because closing the block permanently would require several costly and steps that aren’t currently budgeted and would cost an estimated $1 million, said Julie Lucido, the city’s Public Works director.

Lucido said the Main Street block has been closed to vehicle traffic since August 2020. During that summer, restaurants began to open up after closing because of Napa’s shelter-at-home order, and there was big demand for outdoor dining given the state’s restrictions on indoor dining.

Just prior to the pandemic, the city completed the Main Street Streetscape Project, which extended a sidewalk to add room for dining and added a new median. That project also eliminated street parking from that portion of Main Street and cost $1.8 million, Lucido said.

The city moved swiftly to support outdoor dining options even further during the pandemic in an effort to support local businesses that otherwise wouldn’t have been able to function, Lucido.

As a result, outdoor dining on the Main Street block was allowed to go beyond those elongated sidewalks and into the street. But the closure of the block was, by definition, a temporary move.

The city’s ability to close streets is constrained by state law, and temporary closures are only allowed for certain exceptions, Lucido said. For Main Street, the city used an exception already in place for closing Main Street for celebrations, parades and local special events.

To permanently close the street down to vehicle traffic would require the city to transform it into what’s known as a pedestrian mall. That was previously attempted in the early 2000s with a portion of Coombs Street, though the City Council in 2017 decided to end that effort — intended to create space for nearby businesses to offer outdoor dining and seating — after it never caught on with visitors, according to previous Register reporting.

So to transform Main Street into a pedestrian mall, the city would need to remove the 6-inch curb from the street because of Americans with Disability Act requirements, Lucido said. Furthermore, storm water quality modifications would also be required, and so would “green infrastructure” improvements.

“The key here is that if we want to use a street long-term as a pedestrian plaza, we need to go through a process to complete an environmental review,” Lucido said. “That would conclude with documenting findings and holding noticed public hearings. And then there would be major physical changes that would be necessary to construct a plaza.”

The improvements would also be needed for an alternative plan to close Brown Street to traffic and create a pedestrian corridor that would run from Third Street to Pearl Street. City staff recommended continuing with that plan because Brown Street isn’t a major traffic corridor like Main Street, among other reasons.

Lucido’s presentation also notes that city staff doesn’t recommend eventually closing both Main Street and Brown Street to vehicle traffic.

Public commenters at the meeting recommended the city find a way to keep the Main Street block closed off to vehicles out of business interest or to maintain the current vibrancy of the area, though some emailed public comments requested the city reopen the block to improve traffic flow.

Mick Salyer, owner of ZuZu Tapas & Pallea — which is located in the closed-off section of Main Street — noted that he had a business interest, and suggested he’d be interested in public-private financing to make the permanent closure possible. He said he liked the Brown Street idea, but that the street is “years away” from being possible because of the lack of businesses in that area.

“We can really create something special down there and it’s an extension of Veteran’s Park, its right down the river, and Brown Street’s not going to get there for a while,” Salyer said.

Rebecca Lee wrote in an email that while the closure of the block brought revenue relief to the impacted

“Permanent closure of this block, even with the heavily reduced traffic during COVID, has seriously disrupted the traffic flow of downtown,” Lee wrote. “Directing a tourist from Pearl and Main to the Hatt building includes four turns, two of them left turns — one onto Brown, one more dangerous turn off Brown onto 3rd. Even those familiar with the town struggle, sometimes choosing to take the already congested Soscol.”

Councilmembers Liz Alessio and Mary Luros both said they supported a permanent closure of the Main Street block. Mayor Scott Sedgley and Councilmember Beth Painter expressed more ambivalence, however.

Several councilmembers asked whether it was possible to extend the emergency ordinance even further.

City Manager Steve Potter said it’s currently easy to extend the ordinance because the pandemic is still going on, but that could change if COVID-19 goes away or becomes endemic.

“Depending on how COVID evolves, it becomes more of a challenge to continue under the proclamation,” Potter said

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.