Ahead of Napa County’s annual PGA Tour golf tournament, local city and county leaders joined professional players in picking up their putters.
Teams of Napa city and county officials competed Tuesday afternoon in the second annual First Street Napa Putting Challenge, a part of the local festivities before this week’s Fortinet Championship. The event – on a miniature putting course set up at the downtown First Street Napa shopping arcade – pitted a city squad of Mayor Scott Sedgley and other City Council members against a six-person Napa County team that included County Executive Officer Ryan Alsop and Supervisors Ryan Gregory, Alfredo Pedroza and Belia Ramos.
Playing a course adorned with such wine-country symbols as halved barrels and hot air balloon cutouts, participants competed in categories including the best put, the best score, and the most holes in one.
Tuesday’s event also included Putt with a Pro segment featuring golfers entered into the Fortinet Championship, which takes place Thursday to Sunday at the Silverado Resort and Spa.
The Putting Challenge is a partnership among First Street Napa, local sponsors and the Fortinet Championship, and part of a series of events this week to support local schools and charitable causes in the Napa Valley, according to organizers.
Prominent Napa locals and politicians got to try their luck during the Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
PHOTOS: First Street Napa - Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge
PGA tour pros Harrison Endycott and Ben Griffith putt with Harlow Gallagher, 10, and Lyla Peterson, 10, during the Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Harlow Gallagher, 10, and Lyla Peterson, 10, get an autograph from PGA tour pro Trevor Werbylo during the Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa City Council member Liz Alessio gets a high-five from Napa County Supervisor candidate Anne Cottrell after putting for a hole-in-one during the Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
People react to a putt during the Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto ,Register
Kids try their luck during the Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto ,Register
Visitors got a chance to try their luck during the Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
People react to a putt during the Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Visitors got a chance to try their luck during the Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Prominent Napa locals and politicians got to try their luck during the Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto ,Register
Kids try their luck during the Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
People gather around the official Fortinet Championship trophy during the Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa County Sheriff, Oscar Ortiz, watches his putt during the Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
A visitor prepares to putt during the Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
