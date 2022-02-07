 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa City Hall lobby closed to the public this week

Napa City Hall Exterior

Napa City Hall. 

 Register file photo

The Napa City Hall lobby will be temporarily closed this week to balance staffing needs as the city responds to the spread of COVID-19.

The closure will technically last from Monday to Thursday, though the lobby has been closed on Fridays — and will remain closed this Friday — since city buildings and in-person public meetings were reopened in July 2021.  

The city press release that announced the closure notes Napa residents can pay their water bill by either dropping a check off in the drop box in front of City Hall or by paying online at www.cityofnapa.org/WaterBill.

The city announced the possibility of intermittent lobby closures on Jan. 21. Initially, only the city of Napa Police Department lobby was closed in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases and staffing challenges. Early in January, the city switched most public meetings back to a virtual format for similar reasons.

The police department lobby reopened at 8 a.m. on Feb. 7, and will remain open Monday through Thursday each week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to assistant city manager Liz Habkirk.

The city was also originally set to go back to in-person public meetings after Feb. 8, but Napa city manager Steve Potter last week extended the virtual format to the Feb. 15 Napa City Council meeting.

Potter said at a Feb. 1 City Council meeting that the current COVID-19 surge appears to have peaked in Napa — after eight consecutive weeks of increases.  (Napa County recorded a positive case count of 1,394 last week, representing a 30% decrease from the previous week.)

Potter also said the city’s internal measures to mitigate the spread of the virus — which include virtual internal meetings, staff members working from home, a booster clinic — appear to have helped the city boost staffing to normal levels.

“Internally, for the city of Napa, I am happy to say that our isolation and quarantine numbers for employees is returning to the normal work level,” Potter said. “We have had, at different times, many people out. So that is good news for us.”  

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

