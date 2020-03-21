Napa city life slows under COVID-19 stay-at-home order

One biker at Skyline on Friday said it’s good to be outdoors and get away from the news.

This is the new reality, at least temporarily. Social distancing of at least six feet and shelter-at-home are the orders of the day.

“It is essential to slow virus transmission as much as possible to protect the most vulnerable and to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed,” Relucio said.

Perhaps the last, major, life-changing national event on this scale was the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. People in the following days wondered what, if anything, might come next. Instances of anthrax spores mailed to several people added to a sense of unease.

But people could still gather in groups to discuss their feelings. They could go to church, go out to dinner and have a semblance of a regular life. Terrorism might have been a fear, but people didn’t fear being close to each other.

Now Napa County and California have entered different territory.

“This isn’t a permanent state,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday as he announced the statewide order. “This is a moment in time.”