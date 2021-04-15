Napa city manager wants former county deputy CEO to tackle homelessness

A longtime officer in Napa County government may soon move into a city administration seeking to give her oversight of its efforts to serve the homeless community — as well as to stand up for the city’s interests in federal and state government.

Molly Rattigan, the county’s former deputy chief executive, is City Manager Steve Potter’s preferred choice to fill the revived position of assistant to the city manager, Potter has confirmed. The City Council last week made the first of two required votes to approve an ordinance re-creating the position, which was eliminated more than three years ago.

In the city position, Rattigan, who spent 16 years in the Napa County administration and has begun working with the city on a temporary “extra help” assignment, would have two clear tasks, according to Potter — ensuring various departments work together in delivering services to homeless people, and putting the city in line for federal and state grants amid the economic stresses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Helping to reach such solutions at a higher level and across agencies “was the reason for my going into local government” 18 years ago, Rattigan said. “I like to know systems, and I like to know how policy is built.”