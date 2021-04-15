Napa city manager wants former county deputy CEO to tackle homelessness

A longtime officer in Napa County government may soon move into a city administration seeking to give her oversight of its efforts to serve the homeless community — as well as to stand up for the city’s interests in federal and state government.
Molly Rattigan, the county’s former deputy chief executive, is City Manager Steve Potter’s preferred choice to fill the revived position of assistant to the city manager, Potter has confirmed. The City Council last week made the first of two required votes to approve an ordinance re-creating the position, which was eliminated more than three years ago.
In the city position, Rattigan, who spent 16 years in the Napa County administration and has begun working with the city on a temporary “extra help” assignment, would have two clear tasks, according to Potter — ensuring various departments work together in delivering services to homeless people, and putting the city in line for federal and state grants amid the economic stresses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Helping to reach such solutions at a higher level and across agencies “was the reason for my going into local government” 18 years ago, Rattigan said. “I like to know systems, and I like to know how policy is built.”
“Homeless issues are highly complex; there’s many subsets of community who are affected by homelessness,” said Rattigan. “I think the two are tied together by the complexity of systems and policy to create better solutions for our community as a whole. You’re doing something to help the individual or a family, but it also works at a broader level for the good of the community too.”
The city’s efforts to improve the lot of its unhoused has been hampered by the lack of central coordination for the services provided by many agencies, according to Potter — including outreach by police, cleanup of encampments by the parks and public works departments, and housing assistance by the Housing Division.
“We have not been doing a good job addressing homeless issues, largely because (responsibility for) addressing it in Napa is spread through multiple departments and there’s no coordinated approach to it. I’m trying to create a coordinated approach so we can serve the homeless community and the Napa community as well.”
Napa County and its five cities will decide incoming months how to spend millions of dollars from the federal COVID-19 stimulus package.
Perhaps Rattigan’s most important asset, according to Potter, is her long experience and deep contacts with both the county and city governments — as well as Abode Services, the county’s contracted service provider and shelter operator — in working toward the goal of creating more housing and supportive services in the community. “Having the time, knowledge and commitment makes the issue more solvable than if we go down the path we’ve been on,” he said.
As assistant to city manager Potter, Rattigan also would be tasked with advocating for Napa, including seeking aid from federal and state authorities — an especially important task with multiple federal stimulus programs rolling out during the year-long COVID-19 emergency that has rocked the city’s tourism and hospitality businesses.
“It’s about keeping a pulse on what’s happening around us, what could happen to us or for us, and making sure we have opportunities to protect our local interests,” Rattigan said.
“I know that in Napa County she is the most qualified person for that position — she knows where the grant money is, she knows grant management, she has the relationships; she just understands how the whole system works at the local level," said Potter. And because she knows it, we can hit the ground running and start addressing the issues now.”
Because the city previously dropped the assistant’s position, an ordinance — which requires two approval votes by the council — is needed to restore it. To clear room for the assistant’s salary, the ordinance also eliminates a vacant executive secretary’s position in Potter’s office.
The salary range for Napa’s assistant to the city manager runs from $108,084 to $130,573 per year. Potter said the actual pay will be based on a candidate’s qualifications but not on seniority.
