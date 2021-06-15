 Skip to main content
Napa city offices, meetings to reopen to public in July
Napa City offices will reopen for walk-in public service on July 6 and audiences will be allowed in person at city meetings on July 19, the city says.

City Manager Steve Potter told the city council on Tuesday that city departments will take walk-in traffic Mondays through Thursdays only, with the option to take appointments on Friday. He did not say whether masks will be required for walk-in service.

Public meetings, which have been closed to the public except by phone and video links, will open two weeks later. The first meeting on the city's calendar after that date so far is the city council meeting on July 20.

Masks will be required for in-person attendees at the meetings, Potter said, but he did not say whether audiences would be allowed to attend at full capacity right away.

The state lifted most coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, though it left wide discretion for local businesses and agencies to set rules for return to in-person service.

Most local government services and meetings have been remote-only since March of 2020.

