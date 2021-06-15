Napa city offices, meetings to reopen to public in July

Napa City offices will reopen for walk-in public service on July 6 and audiences will be allowed in person at city meetings on July 19, the city says.
City Manager Steve Potter told the city council on Tuesday that city departments will take walk-in traffic Mondays through Thursdays only, with the option to take appointments on Friday. He did not say whether masks will be required for walk-in service.
Public meetings, which have been closed to the public except by phone and video links, will open two weeks later. The first meeting on the city's calendar after that date so far is the city council meeting on July 20.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Masks will be required for in-person attendees at the meetings, Potter said, but he did not say whether audiences would be allowed to attend at full capacity right away.
The state lifted most coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, though it left wide discretion for local businesses and agencies to set rules for return to in-person service.
Most local government services and meetings have been remote-only since March of 2020.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Motorists were phoning 911 to report a motorist running red lights, running vehicles off the road, and nearly causing a head-on collision in t…
A Napa man was arrested after a confrontation at a Browns Valley park and a rock-throwing incident that caused a vehicle crash, according to police.
A 25-year-old man from Ventura County was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges involving sex with a Napa juvenile under the a…
American Canyon police got a call from a resident who reported a car burglary in progress on Stetson Drive.
Napa Police officers disrupted an attempted burglary of a cannabis dispensary, arresting two men, according to the department.
A thief drove off with a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue with the keys left in the ignition, Napa Police reported.
A person broke into several cars in the Montevino Drive area of south American Canyon Sunday morning.
American Canyon Police arrested two suspects after officers tried to pull over a car without license plates and the driver fled down Highway 29.
Would-be home invaders struck a home that had been turned into a cannabis growing operation on Pelleria Drive.
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.