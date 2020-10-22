Napa city ordinance bans most flavored tobacco products

A new Napa ordinance will prohibit the sale of most flavored tobacco products, bringing the city in line with state restrictions passed last year.

The update, which the City Council first approved Oct. 6 and again Tuesday, prevents Napa merchants from offering cigarettes, cigars, vaping liquid and other products with added non-tobacco flavoring or aromas such as fruits, mints, desserts, spices and other ingredients. The ban also covers the sale of menthol cigarettes, which have remained legal under federal law even as other flavored cigarette varieties have been banned.

Napa's rewritten tobacco sale law reflects the statewide changes wrought by Senate Bill 793, which passed in 2019 and went into effect Jan. 1. The California law prohibits the sale of tobacco products with a “characterizing flavor” other than that of tobacco, and sets a fine of $250 per violation.

Like SB 793, the revised Napa ordinance includes exceptions for loose-leaf tobacco, hand-rolled premium cigars offered and smoked in cigar lounges, or shisha tobacco smoked in hookah parlors.

