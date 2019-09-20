The team attempting to bring card games into the city of Napa for the first time in nearly 15 years has cleared its first hurdle.
Developers of Ace & Vine, a 24-hour combination card room and restaurant that would operate inside the former Compadres Rio Grille at 505 Lincoln Ave., won support Thursday night from the city Planning Commission, which unanimously endorsed a use permit to operate in the building. If approved by the City Council and the state Board of Gambling Control, the business would be on track to become the first card-playing parlor within Napa city limits since the closure of Hemphill’s Card Room in 2005.
Commissioners accepted the case made by applicants Mike LeBlanc and Gabe Pattee that adding a card room to the restaurant space – where Compadres closed in February – is vital to funding needed upgrades on the property, and also will offer a new kind of diversion in an otherwise wine-dominated community, despite some residents’ fears a card establishment would worsen gambling addictions and crime.
“I think this card room is a fine idea,” said Alex Myers before adding: “For a city whose livelihood is alcohol, we have been oddly puritanical when it comes to new things.”
Attorney Jeff Dodd sought to assure Napa officials a card room would follow all city rules and state regulations governing more than 70 other card-playing centers across California, and would not offer other forms of gambling. “It’s not Las Vegas; it’s not a tribal casino on sovereign land; it’s a niche business subject to federal, state and local law like any other,” he said.
LeBlanc described the combined business as one that would focus primarily on those living in the Napa area, with a business model sustainable in the winter months as well as during the peak tourist season of the summer and early fall.
“It’s definitely a place we want to build for locals,” said LeBlanc, who added he already has shared the card room’s security plan with Napa Police. City senior planner Michael Allen agreed, telling commissioners that interviews with staff in American Canyon, Petaluma, Citrus Heights and Colma – cities with their own card parlors – turned up no card-related strains on law enforcement.
“All of them said their gaming rooms are model businesses; I found nothing negative,” said Allen.
The large size of the Lincoln Avenue building has made it difficult for past restaurants to attract enough customers to cover the upkeep. Ace & Vine’s applicants, propose to devote 2,192 square feet of the building to gaming tables and 4,715 square feet for the eatery. Upgrades are planned not only to the building itself but also for a deck facing the Napa River, as well as to the landscaping all the way out to Lincoln Avenue, Pattee told planners at City Hall.
LeBlanc said the planned eatery at the old Compadres will offer mainly pan-Asian cuisine, to be developed by Michael Galyen, a co-founder of NapaSport at the South Napa Century Center. The restaurant, like the card room, would be open around the clock, with lunch and dinner served through 10 p.m. and a smaller menu available overnight.
LeBlanc and Pattee earlier applied to increase the maximum number of active card tables under the city permit from five to nine, with up to 15 chairs per table instead of 10. On Thursday, they clarified that no more than two tables would require a 15-player capacity – mainly for baccarat, a game in which multiple decks are in play. (Ace & Vine also would offer pai gow, poker, blackjack and Texas hold ‘em.)
Twelve card tables would be installed in the building, but at least three would be covered and inactive at all times, Allen wrote in a report before the meeting.
The Ace & Vine application also asks Napa to lift a city ban on alcohol consumption at card tables, although staff would still be required to refuse games to those who are visibly intoxicated.
Although the Compadres property is at the edge of a mostly commercial stretch of Lincoln Avenue, the card room plan still drew rebukes from some residents who complained a 24-hour business would generate noise and light too close to apartments and homes to the east, on the opposite side of the Napa River. Others urged Napa to reject any business they said would feed addictive behavior in problem gamblers.
“They’re using the Napa Valley wine-and-dine experience to make gambling look good,” said Steve Shown. “Bottom line, gambling is a negative tax that hurts the workingman. The house always wins in gambling.”
However, a Napa poker player asked city officials to avoid accepting the stereotypes of card rooms as “back-room, smoky joints where a lot of bad things happen.” “A lot of these things weren’t true, but the industry has had to fight that,” said Scott Williams. “There’s a lot of good people that play poker, not just troublemakers. I’d love to have a place here to play.”
Before the vote, a lawyer for the company that owns the county’s only other card room, the Napa Valley Casino of American Canyon, unsuccessfully tried to halt Ace & Vine’s progress. Joseph Costa, representing BVK Gaming Inc., urged planners to reject the new card room or at least delay a vote, citing a legal dispute in Napa County Superior Court between BVK and Timothy Long, the former owner of Hemphill’s card room.
Ace & Vine’s owners plan to open the business using the card room licenses formerly used by Hemphill’s, which operated on California Boulevard. However, Costa questioned the legality of the permit transfer to LeBlanc and Pattee and described it as rightfully belonging to BVK, and added a court judgment against Ace & Vine would render any city approvals moot.
Commissioners, however, declined to postpone a vote, replying their discussion was strictly focused on the land-use issues of a card room.
“This isn’t a court of law; this is land use that we’re talking about,” said Gordon Huether. “I’m not an attorney, I’m not a judge, and I’m not going to get involved in that.”