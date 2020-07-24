Napa city planners endorse new campus for Blue Oak School

The two long-separated halves of a private school can now become one.
Blue Oak School last week won the approval of the city Planning Commission for a classroom building and gymnasium at Clay, Seminary and Polk streets to house its middle school, across the street from its existing building where it teaches children in the elementary grades.
The two-story structure will replace Blue Oak's current upper school, on Hayes Street three-fifths of a mile north, and bring the academy's entire program into a single location at the edge of downtown.
Although Blue Oak could have acquired a larger property outside of downtown, possibly in a rural setting, school directors have expressed the wish to keep students in the heart of Napa.
“We believe that a more urban, curricular experience for our students would be more in keeping with our desire to stay connected with the city and embed their curriculum in the real world in Napa,” Dan Schwartz, head of the school, told the Napa Valley Register after Blue Oak filed its expansion plan with the city in 2019. “We think this will provide a richer experience for our students.”
Estimated to cost $15 million to $16 million, the project willl feature an 11,450-square-foot main building containing eight classrooms and four office rooms. A companion 10,000-square-foot gym will hold a regulation-size, 84-foot-long basketball court, along with a kitchen, locker rooms and office space.
Elements of Blue Oak's expanded campus are meant to blur the distinction between the indoors and outdoors, said Dan Wetherell, chief executive and principal of the Emeryville-based Ratcliff architectural practice working with the school. A courtyard will separate the classroom and athletic buildings, and garage-style, glass-paned roll-up doors will provide wide gateways to the outside.
“We're trying to create a seamless connection between the interior and that outdoor space,” he told planners. “This is going to be particularly important now with the environment we're living in, to make use of a lot of ventilation and with kids being able to be separated. We're using the outdoor space as an outdoor classroom as well.”
Metal, glass, wood and plaster would mark the exteriors of both buildings, with windows on both levels of the academic building. Vertical wooden louvers will shade the windows of the gym building on its upper half, according to plans filed with the city.
Both halves of Blue Oak's downtown home would be open for classes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and as late as 6 p.m. for after-school activities. The gym is expected to host up to a dozen volleyball games per school year.
Blue Oak's consolidation will fortify an academic presence in downtown Napa that had threatened to thin out with the departure of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church this spring. The parochial academy on Napa Street, which like Blue Oak taught kindergartners to eighth-graders, closed last month after 108 years, as school leaders cited falling enrollment and financial struggles worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.
Blue Oak sold its Hayes Street middle school site in 2018 for $6.1 million to the China-based Avocado Education Group, and has continued operating there under a leaseback deal while awaiting the creation of its new campus.
Watch Now: Know the basics of social distancing
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.