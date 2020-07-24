Napa city planners endorse new campus for Blue Oak School

Elements of Blue Oak's expanded campus are meant to blur the distinction between the indoors and outdoors, said Dan Wetherell, chief executive and principal of the Emeryville-based Ratcliff architectural practice working with the school. A courtyard will separate the classroom and athletic buildings, and garage-style, glass-paned roll-up doors will provide wide gateways to the outside.

“We're trying to create a seamless connection between the interior and that outdoor space,” he told planners. “This is going to be particularly important now with the environment we're living in, to make use of a lot of ventilation and with kids being able to be separated. We're using the outdoor space as an outdoor classroom as well.”

Metal, glass, wood and plaster would mark the exteriors of both buildings, with windows on both levels of the academic building. Vertical wooden louvers will shade the windows of the gym building on its upper half, according to plans filed with the city.

Both halves of Blue Oak's downtown home would be open for classes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and as late as 6 p.m. for after-school activities. The gym is expected to host up to a dozen volleyball games per school year.