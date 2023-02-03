The first stage of Napa Pipe residential development, a 79-home subdivision set for the former industrial site in South Napa, is one step closer to construction after the city of Napa Planning Commission gave the proposal a positive review on Thursday night.

The commission recommended the Napa City Council — which is scheduled to consider the Napa Pipe proposal at a meeting later this month — approve the proposed subdivision, set to be built across three new blocks in the 154-acre Napa Pipe site.

Mandi Misasi of Brookfield Bay Area Holdings, LLC, the company responsible for building out the subdivision, said at the meeting the group has a groundbreaking goal of July for the new residential units, though she noted that date may be delayed by bad weather or the ongoing city review process.

And some Napa Pipe land will be conveyed to Costco by the end of this year, setting the area up for a swift construction of a Costco store, according to Alexis Lam, vice president of development for Catellus Development Corporation — development manager for Napa Pipe landowner Napa Redevelopment Partners.

All in all, the site — which sits along the Napa River, south of Kennedy Park — is set to eventually include 945 housing units, a hotel, parks, trails, retail units, a Napa Valley Vine Trail connection, the Costco, and more. The proposed subdivision is part of phase one of development, which is planned to cover 91 acres east of the railroad tracks and include up to 420 housing units.

At the meeting, the commissioners generally spoke well of the overall Napa Pipe project, but said they lacked context for what the subdivision development will eventually look like, considering the home designs — as well as landscaping and other details — were approved at the staff level in November 2022 using a pre-established design framework.

The specific information about how those approvals had happened wasn’t included in the agenda packet, though commissioner Gordon Huether said — while acknowledging that the commission wouldn’t be able to change anything — the commission could learn from staff specifically how the subdivision project made it through the staff review process. He said that would give the commissioners a greater sense of how the process works when future Napa Pipe proposals come before them.

Huether added that he’d previously taken part in creating the design guidelines for the entire Napa Pipe project — a process that he said involved the Napa County Planning Commission, the city planning commission and a consultant — so he understood why the commission couldn’t make changes to the design and potentially slow the project down.

Another prominent topic at the meeting, brought up by commission chair Bob Massaro, was how the affordable housing plans for Napa Pipe development would proceed, given that this first proposed subdivision, made up entirely of detached single-family homes, didn’t include any affordable housing.

Alexis Lam, vice president of development for Catellus Development Corporation — development manager for landowner Napa Redevelopment Partners — said the overall Napa Pipe development is entitled with 140 low and very low affordable units, including 83 in phase one, that will, in the future, be built by affordable housing developers.

That process, which Lam said is expected to start around the end of 2023, will involve the landowner conveying two parcels, one per phase, to the city. The city will then convey those blocks to an affordable housing partnership — which Lam said currently includes MidPen Housing and Napa Valley Community Housing.

Phase one will also include 20 moderate-income units, in the form of attached townhomes, Lam said.

Aside from a few other technical questions about how well prepared the development would be for climate change, the commissioners had no complaints.

Commissioner Paul Kelley added that he thought having a light rail connecting the Napa Pipe site, Napa Valley College and downtown Napa — so people living in Napa Pipe housing wouldn’t have to drive into the area — would make the new development even better, and would serve to make the city a highly desirable location to live.

Commissioner Ricky Hurtado said Napa Pipe has been highly anticipated among Napans, and he’s no exception. Hurtado added that he hopes locals or those commuting from Fairfield might have an opportunity to purchase a home in the area.

“This is very much needed, and I look forward to continuing on with this project,” Hurtado said.

