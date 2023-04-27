If a six-home Redwood Road subdivision wins the Napa City Council's approval, the currently dead-end Ruston Lane would be extended to Redwood as part of the project.

That possibility drew opposition from Ruston Lane residents last week, when several argued to the Planning Commission that their street should instead become a cul-de-sac.

Nonetheless, the commission recommended approval of the homes to the Napa City Council, with no suggestion for a cul-de-sac.

“I totally understand the neighbors’ viewpoint,” said commission chair Bob Massaro. “But if we start blocking off neighborhoods and promoting dead ends and promoting cul-de-sacs, we’re going to end up with, I think, worse traffic problems and worse issues with emergency vehicles and everything else. And this street, logically, should go through.”

Michael Allen, city senior planner, noted at the April 21 meeting that when a street is dead-ended next to a vacant lot, it’s expected that the street will be extended at some point in time. Furthermore, city officials have long sought greater connectivity for the city’s neighborhoods, many of which he described as maze-like.

One major reason for that goal is to improve emergency response times, Allen said; the connection would give Napa Fire quicker access to the neighborhood.

Gregory Fortune, Napa’s fire marshal, said the department seeks connectivity whenever possible, and the Ruston Lane link would improve emergency response times in the area.

“I think sometimes people get trapped into thinking that the fire department only responds to fires,” Fortune said. “That’s not the case. This could be an earthquake; this could be a person who has heart failure, who’s not breathing, so on and so forth. So even a minute or a 30-second increase in our ability to get to that scene faster literally can be the difference between life and death.”

The department also, when responding to structure fires, shows up with no fewer than seven vehicles, according to Fortune. That means emergency responders can have trouble getting in and out of areas that are dead-ended — and can have difficulty in cul-de-sacs.

Fortune also said Napa Fire is open to looking into making an exception for a cul-de-sac if the developer brought it to them. Nonetheless, the department has tried to move away from such designs, because they’re not used in the way intended.

Neighbors at the meeting brought up several concerns about how the connection would funnel more traffic to the area. Michael Zimmer, for example, talked about how he didn’t want the road to become like other nearby streets in terms of traffic load.

“The reason why, again, I do not want the street to go through is because the residents there have been accustomed to their quality of life there,” Zimmer said. “As a matter of fact, I play basketball every day, almost every day, with my grandson out there, and it’s nice not having cars zipping through like they do on Argyle (Street) and like they do on Young (Avenue) and like they do on Linda Vista (Avenue) and Redwood (Road).”

But Allen said staff didn’t see any reason why people not living on the road would use it instead of the existing alternatives.

“I understand having a dead end is a beautiful thing,” Allen said. “It gives you privacy. But I’m not sure why the neighbors on that street should be afforded better privacy than the neighbors on the adjacent street that does go through. This isn’t going to be some sort of shortcut drive through for anybody but those living in the neighborhood.”

Beyond the roadway dispute, a fair amount of commission discussion focused on whether the developer would accept adding utility connection stubs for potential accessory dwelling units that could be built in the lots of the separate units. A representative for the developer, Castle Companies, accepted that change.

A few commissioners — particularly Gordon Huether — added they didn’t like the design of the proposed houses. But they acknowledged the homes meet the city’s current standards, and therefore didn’t wish to vote against the project.

