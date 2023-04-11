Nearly everyone at a recent city of Napa Planning Commission meeting seemed to like The Crescent housing project proposed for an 8.6-acre site at 2344 Old Sonoma Road, including every commissioner present.

But a positive planning commission review, in the form of recommending the Napa City Council approve the project, was expected. The current proposal — which would bring 154 condominiums and eight single family homes to Napa County’s former Health and Human Services campus — has been praised repeatedly and has so far received no significant opposition while shooting through the city’s review process.

That included planning commission praise during a previous review of the preliminary plan — before it was officially submitted to the city — about eight months ago. The commissioners said they liked the project then, and they officially voted to support it at the meeting last week.

“We’re talking 162 housing units in the middle of south Napa, and there’s nobody here in opposition to that project,” commission chair Bob Massaro said at the Thursday meeting. “That’s amazing.”

The planning commission recommendation to approve follows one from the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission about two weeks ago. That commission was involved because the plan seeks to reuse three historic Mission-style buildings and an existing crescent-shaped driveway immediately north of Old Sonoma Road.

Indeed, the plan for that reuse has been the source of much support for the project. Ernie Schlobohm, a board member for Napa County Landmarks, said at the meeting that the group has been involved in discussions around how to use the site since 2016, and has advocated for the protection of the historic buildings and crescent while promoting a “carefully planned housing development” that could integrate the historic aspects of the site.

Napa County Landmarks fully supported the proposed project, he said, because of how applicant Heritage Housing Partners has approached it.

“We hope you agree with our assessment that this development by HHP is a shining example of what can benefit Napa and be a successful model for other communities in Northern California to replicate,” Schlobohm said.

Several other speakers and organizations also expressed support for the project, in part because of the housing units, and affordable housing units, it would add. That included, in emailed comments, the Napa Valley Community Foundation, the Downtown Napa Association, the Gasser Foundation, Napa Climate Now!, the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, the Napa Housing Coalition and the Napa Valley Vintners.

“We see the need in our community for low-income, moderate- and middle-income households, so we are hopeful that the Crescent project will include as much of this type of housing as possible,” wrote Rex Stults, vice president of industry relations for the Napa Valley Vintners.

The exact number of affordable units offered by the development is dependent upon a $50 million state grant application — which the city has submitted alongside Heritage Housing Partners.

If all goes well with the grant application, 65 low-income and 47 moderate-income, for-sale units would be featured as part of proposed development, an increase of 64 affordable homes from the 25 low-income and 23 moderate-income units planned without the grant.

Commissioner Beverly Shotwell said at the meeting, in reference to the proposal, that she was “so incredibly enamored and giddy,” and that she really hopes the project gets built.

“I just think this fits so well into the area,” Shotwell said. “It is such a unique and amazing opportunity for our community. It fits, it satisfies so much of our housing needs, our community needs and the development and the people behind it are just extraordinary. I believe this project will win accolades and awards in the years to come and I can’t say enough about it.”

