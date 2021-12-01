 Skip to main content
Napa city resident dies after contracting COVID-19; county’s 101st fatality linked to virus

COVID-19 update

A man who lived in the city of Napa died Monday after contracting the coronavirus, becoming the 101st county resident to succumb to COVID-19, authorities announced Wednesday.

The patient was between the ages of 75 and 85 and had been fully vaccinated, county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said in an email. His death was the first to be caused by the virus since an unvaccinated man, also a Napa city resident, succumbed on Nov. 18.

Total virus-linked deaths in the county now number 106, including five patients who died in the county but lived elsewhere.

The county’s COVID-19 informational website on Wednesday reported 12 new confirmed infections, with five people being treated for the virus in local hospitals, and 46% of the county’s intensive care beds available.

Total positive tests for November reached 377 in the county, down from 464 in October and the more than 1,100 cases in August during the spread of the virus’ more virulent Delta variant.

News of Napa County’s latest COVID-19 fatality was released on the same day that federal and state health officials confirmed the first U.S. case of the virus’ omicron variant, as scientists worldwide race to determine whether it presents a greater public health danger than previous strains. The first domestic omicron case was detected in a vaccinated traveler who returned Nov. 22 to California from South Africa, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for the coronavirus Monday.

“While we are still learning about the infectiousness and severity of the omicron variant, we know there are four specific actions that can be taken to help slow the spread: get vaccinated, wear masks, get tested and stay home if sick,” Napa County’s public health officer Dr. Karen Relucio said in a statement late Wednesday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Dr. Farhan Bhatti, a family physician and Michigan State lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care, joined Cheddar to discuss the newly discovered and highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19. Bhatti said it is too early to draw any conclusions about the new variant but there is concern that it could eventually mutate and develop a resistance to vaccines. "Time will tell, but for now, it looks like, still, the best thing that we can do to try to limit the spread of this disease is make sure everybody gets a vaccine and make sure everybody avoids large gatherings indoors and wears masks during the wintertime especially," he said.

Howard Yune

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register.

