Napa city resolution declares systemic racism a public health crisis

“Having heard all those people talk, it's clearly evident that this is an issue for us. … People of color face vast disparities in terms of job opportunities, health care, education, safe housing and food security due to their ethnicity or skin color.”

The declaration is the confluence of the two trends that have dominated debate in Napa and across the country in 2020 – the toll of a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 196,000 American lives since March, and the wave of protests against racial injustice that arose after the death of George Floyd, a Black man, during an arrest by Minneapolis police in May.

Members of the People's Collective for Change, which organized a series of downtown anti-racism protests starting less than a week after Floyd's death, entered talks with Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer over the summer to discuss reforms of use-of-force policy and other policing issues.

In August, Plummer offered a slate of recommendations for Napa Police that included quarterly training in defensive tactics, better record-keeping of use-of-force cases, cultural awareness training, and a community advisory committee to review police policy.