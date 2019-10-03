An “engaging” enclave community offering “unparalleled luxury and convenience” in a modern, yet “agrarian,” setting.
Such is the description of the high-end housing to be sold at the Stanly Ranch Resort in south Napa.
Developers of the resort have submitted to the city new images of the housing planned for the more than 90-acre site. They are asking for design review and approval of those plans.
"It’s a huge milestone for this project," said Chris Crosby, executive vice president for co-developer Nichols Partnership.
"It's very exciting," said Jeff Selby, spokesperson for co-developer SR Napa.
"It’s been a long process but a project of this size and caliber really does take patience and careful planning," said Selby.
The city first approved plans for the resort and a related housing development in 2010, with detailed plans for a 150-room resort receiving city council endorsement in 2016. The villas and privately owned homes were also approved.
"Napa Valley and the city are both special and unique places and deserve the very best and that’s what our team is going to be providing," said Selby.
Plans call for up to 40 Villas and 70 Vineyard Homes at the property. That’s in addition to the 135 resort cottages that will be available on a nightly room rental basis.
The Villas and Vineyard Homes are part of the Stanly Ranch Residential Collection -- a resort-anchored residential community “that embodies and integrates the Auberge and Napa lifestyle," the application stated.
Other Auberge Resort properties in Napa County include Calistoga Ranch and Solage in Calistoga and Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford.
Officially known as Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, the “luxury resort and residential community” is located at 200 Stanly Cross Road at the corner of Stanly Lane. The resort is a joint partnership between SR Napa and Nichols Partnership of Denver.
The Stanly Ranch development is estimated to cost $250 million to $275 million. City officials have estimated that the resort will generate $4.4 million of tax revenue in its first year, including property and hotel-room taxes.
According to the project application, the Villa and Vineyard Homes at Stanly Ranch are meant to become “an enclave community that is engaging, social, refreshing, playful, contemporary, family-oriented, approachable and active. It will provide an inclusive and social resort community setting filled with experiential elements and a modern design aesthetic.”
The Stanly Ranch Residential Collection is also designed to include “stewardship of the land, sustainability and high- performance building design,” the application stated.
Buildings are organized by activity, landscape, and views to create a neighborhood of “rooms.”
The collection of Vineyard Home and Villa private residences, along with the Stanly Ranch Resort & Spa, provide a “casual luxury experience” that embodies the spirit of Carneros and Napa, and will be as much about the landscape and the spaces in between the buildings as the buildings themselves, the application stated.
The Villas
The Villas at Stanly Ranch are a fractional ownership neighborhood offering owners “a unique opportunity to reside within a community of unparalleled luxury and convenience.” Fractional ownership means that buyers pay to own just a part of the home itself.
Both residents and guests of the Villas will receive access to the resort’s amenities as well as amenities private to the Villas neighborhood. Each of the Villas are 1,725 square feet, with two bedrooms.
The region’s agricultural context, informal landscape and site organization define the neighborhood’s character and bring nature to the doorstep of each of the 40 Villas, the application stated.
The buildings feature “contemporary architecture, while utilizing natural materials and agrarian detailing, fitting of the luxurious wine village. Inside, the Villas offer ample opportunities for private moments, social interaction and enjoyment of the beautiful surroundings.”
The Vineyard Homes
The Vineyard Homes at Stanly Ranch are a collection of 70 whole-ownership, private, single-family detached homes.
Said to be architecturally-inspired by “the picturesque, agrarian working compounds found throughout the Napa Valley,” the homes range from 2,445 to 5,595 square feet.
As a complement to the adjacent resort, architects designed “a series of intimate neighborhoods” within the larger context of Stanly Ranch.
The homes within each cluster have been carefully designed "to provide private courtyard spaces for the outdoor living experience Napa Valley is known for."
Each home is designed to blur the lines between indoor and outdoor, offering a unique “resort-style” experience in a private residence setting.
What’s it cost?
Room rates for overnight stays in the cottages or prices for the villas or homes have not been released.
However, for a comparison, rates at Auberge sister property Calistoga Ranch currently range from $695 to $3,255 per night and rates at Auberge property Solage range from $499 to $1,494.
According to one fractional resort resale website, a one-tenth fractional ownership at The Lodges at Calistoga Ranch is currently listed for sale for $295,000. That provides for four weeks of use per year. Annual fees for such a fractional home total $16,803.
Bay Trail improvements
Besides the resort property itself, the city requires the developer to rehabilitate the portion of the San Francisco Bay Trail that leads to the resort, including a stretch between two rows of eucalyptus trees.
"That will get much improved," said Crosby.
“The Bay Area Trail is wonderful community amenity; we are excited to be good stewards,” he said.
In addition, to avoid traffic conflicts, a section of the Bay Trail that runs along Stanly Lane next to the resort will be rerouted behind the resort itself, he said. The Bay Trail work should begin in 2020, after the rainy season ends, said Crosby.
Next steps
According to Michael Allen, senior planner with the Napa city planning office, both the Planning Commission and City Council will review the submitted designs at upcoming hearings.
Dates have not been announced but the public art portion of the complex could be heard before the Planning Commission as soon as Nov. 7 or 21, said Crosby.
Construction on the Stanly Ranch resort started in September. Developers said the resort could open as soon as spring 2021.