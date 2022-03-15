Napa Civil Service Commission takes no action on NPOA allegation of unfair testing process

The Napa Police Officers’ Association recently alleged the city of Napa’s testing process for an internal 2021 police lieutenant exam — that zero applicants passed — was unfair and brought its concerns to the city’s Civil Service Commission earlier this month.

But the commission — an advisory body that oversees the city’s employment system — ultimately took no action after the commission members decided they didn’t have authority over the situation.

The city of Napa, like all public agencies, hires employees through a merit-based process. That means the city is required to set up systems to test job candidates and score them using objective measures. Those who score the highest are generally put on a list of potential hires, which the city’s Human Resources department then gives out to the hiring department heads.

NPOA President Darlene Elia wrote a Feb. 7 email to the city’s Human Resources Department detailing the union’s concerns. She said in the email that applications for the promotional lieutenant position were opened to current employees in August 2021. Four members of the NPOA met minimum qualifications, she wrote, and one member pulled their application on the day of the September examination for the position, leaving three job candidates in total.

At that point, with only three candidates, Human Resources Director Heather Ruiz and Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales had the option of waiving the exam per the civil service rules, Elia added. But they chose to proceed with the exam instead.

All three candidates then took the test. And all three failed it.

Elia specifically took issue with the scoring model used during the process, which she had been changed to make passing the merit-based tests more difficult. In the past, she said, the city’s scoring models would consider candidates qualified if they averaged, in several categories, a three or above on a seven point scale.

But that was changed at some point to require at least a 70% average — amounting to a required average of five on a seven-point scale — to comply with the city’s civil service rules, Elia said. (There were three components to the exam: a panel interview accounting for 50% of the score, a decision-making exercise accounting for 25%, and a written exercise also accounting for 25%, according to MJ Tueros, people and culture manager for the HR department.)

Elia also said the Civil Service Commission was never notified that nobody had passed the test. She said that, indeed, the commission is almost never notified when nobody passes a test.

“What we are asking of the Civil Service Commission is for them to review the testing process that occurred during that September 2021 lieutenant exam,” Elia said at the meeting. “The stance of the NPOA is that this process and scoring matrix was developed to be so difficult there’s no way for any of the internal candidates to receive a passing score.”

The city is now going through an open recruitment for the lieutenant position, which means external candidates have been able to apply. Elia requested that the open recruitment process be paused while the commission reviews the 2021 internal recruitment testing process.

But Human Resources director Ruiz, Napa Police Chief Gonzales and other HR staff members defended the testing process. Ruiz did, however, concede that, through a mistake in the city’s process, the exam and other exams with zero passing members had not been reported to the Civil Service Commission.

“We will be sure that all exam processes are reported out to commission whether or not there are any candidates who make the list,” Ruiz said. “However the lack of reporting on the outcome should not negate the entire process that went into the recruitment.”

As for the scoring, Ruiz said, a panel of nine subject-matter experts — consisting of NPD staff, external law enforcement staff, other city staff, and external people — all agreed that none of the candidates had passed the exam.

All panelists are made aware of what a passing score is before the exam through a training process, Ruiz added. She said that, when it became clear no one was going to pass, she even stopped the process and asked the panelists if they were OK with failing all of the candidates.

“We went around the room one by one and each panelist said they concurred with the outcome and that none of the candidates passed,” Ruiz said. “NPOA is, in essence, asking the commission, without having observed the performance of these candidates, to substitute your judgment for that of nine expert panelists who unanimously determined that none of the candidates merit passing the test based on their performance.”

Ruiz added that the NPOA or any of the candidates could have appealed the test results to the commission 10 days after they were notified, but that didn’t happen.

Ruiz also said that, in an open recruitment process, internal candidates still have advantages over external candidates. For example, they may benefit from going through the same process previously, she said, and because of a civil service rule limits the number of eligible candidates to no more than two over the number of vacancies if an internal applicant makes the cut.

“Let’s say we had six candidates who passed on recruitment,” Ruiz said. “Three of them are internal, three of them are external. Let’s say, in my hypothetical, the external candidates score 99, 97 and 95. That’s their score. Three internal candidates score 75, 72 and 70. The chief has one vacancy. It’s only the three internal candidates that will be referred to the chief, so that gives an advantage to those internal candidates, not a disadvantage, even when it’s an open recruitment.”

Chief Gonzales said that, when she became chief last year, she planned to promote internally for the lieutenant position, but chose to open the recruitment after the results of the test.

Gonzales added that moving from a police sergeant to a police lieutenant is one of the most difficult advancements in the industry, in part because the promoted officer then becomes part of the department’s management team. That, she said, means the actions lieutenants take are received as examples of acceptable behavior from lower-ranked officers.

High-quality police work, she added, is also very difficult, and she didn’t want to promote someone to lieutenant who hadn’t proven themselves ready for the job. Decisions that lieutenants are responsible for can erode public trust, she said, and it’s important for modern-day police leadership to raise standards to “provide the public the professional level of policing that they deserve.”

“An officer’s split-second decision has the power to turn the entire country upside-down, and we’ve seen that recently with the murder of George Floyd,” Gonzales said. “We cannot take these roles and responsibilities lightly, nor shall we abuse public trust by appointing someone who has not successfully demonstrated readiness just to fill a vacant position, or to give someone below that an opportunity to promote. Our community expects and deserves better than that from us.”

