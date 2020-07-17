Napa classes on disaster preparedness being offered

If we had a major earthquake would you know what to do? Would you know how to provide first aid, rescue someone, or get drinking water? Are you ready to have your life disrupted and not have help for up to 72 hours?
Community Emergency Response Training is a nationally recognized emergency training course that teaches essential emergency response skills. By taking the CERT course you will gain the skills and confidence necessary to help yourself, your family, and your community during a disaster.
CERT Basic Training is a hands-on 20 hour course, free to Napa County residents, held at Napa Valley College. You must attend all three sessions to complete the course. The August class is currently accepting wait list only. Please note we are accepting sign ups for the October and December classes.
For more information or to enroll, please email napacert@aol.com with your full name, phone number and address.
