Napa clears Feast It Forward to host outdoor music, food trucks in Oxbow District

“I’m really glad you’re putting in the investment to bring it back” to visitors’ attention, Commissioner Paul Kelley told Shaffer before the vote. “I hope this is a long-term investment and hopefully, when you reach your three-year limit, we can come back and talk about (going) longer into the future.”

Napa is putting a time limit on the music hub partly because organizers are still working out an arrangement for the Wine Train to set aside parking spaces at its McKinstry Street depot for those visiting The Yard, according to city staff.

Taste of the Valley: SOAR for chefs and diners Katie Shaffer, founder of the Studio at Feast It Forward in Napa, has launched a new project to help local restaurants during the time of COVID-19.

Performances at The Yard would be scheduled mainly in the afternoon hours, from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and from noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Napa’s permit terms do not allow the use of amplifiers, a restriction that the city’s assistant planner Bond Mendez said was included to avoid noise issues for homeowners and the storefront tenants of a First Street building that shares the block with Feast It Forward, just east of the Napa Valley Wine Train line.