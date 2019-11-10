A growing membership is leading a Napa church to larger quarters – just half a mile up the street.
A low-slung, office-style building within the Napa Valley Commons is on track to become the new sanctuary of The Father’s House congregation, after the city Planning Commission endorsed the remodeling on Thursday.
The 33,200-square-foot building at 860 Latour Court, which the church is purchasing, will include 550 seats for Sunday services and replace the congregation’s current base a short drive south on Napa Valley Corporate Drive, where church members have met since 2008.
The Latour Court property includes about twice the floor space of its current quarters, allowing it to accommodate its larger membership, according to assistant planner Elena Barragan.
The building would be at its busiest for Sunday morning worship at 9 a.m., but also include offices that would operate on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Barragan said. A youth group that averages three dozen members also is expected to meet at Latour Court on Wednesday nights, as well as a Thursday evening gathering of 50 to 60 adult church members.
Planners mostly accepted The Father’s House’s new site without comment, although commissioners asked the church to take more steps to handle the increased number of vehicles.
Church staff plans to use a valet system at the existing 78-car lot to fit as many as 143 vehicles to meet peak demand at Christmas, Easter and other occasions. An unofficial deal with a neighboring property owner opens up room for another 80 cars, but commissioners called on the congregation to get a written agreement as soon as possible.
“It seems like there’s a better solution than jamming all these cars into one site,” said Commissioner Beth Painter.
The Father’s House’s Napa campus is one of four serving worshipers in Northern California, along with companion churches in Walnut Creek, Vacaville, and Roseville outside Sacramento.