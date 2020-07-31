Napa Climate Action Committee searching for its identity

Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio and others talked about each jurisdiction contributing some amount of money to the county climate action group.

“Maybe it’s a hybrid between the formal and the informal,” Alessio said. “We need to have some structure. And yet, we don’t want to be slowed down.”

At the end of the day, the tilt was toward the informal with the ability to secure grants.

Members looked to Marin County as one example of what could be. There, the counties, cities, towns and agencies such as Marin Municipal Water District are part of the Marin Climate and Energy Partnership.

Founded in 2007, the partnership does such things annually tally countywide greenhouse gas emissions for the cities and towns. It develops greenhouse gas-cutting best practices and guidelines for things such as building codes.

Christine O’Rourke, a consultant for Marin Climate and Energy Partnership, called it a “loose” and “staff-driven” organization. Staff from the jurisdictions convene monthly in meetings closed to the public.

“I think what we’re doing works really well for us because our cities and towns do like to have a lot of local control,” O’Rourke told the Napa County Climate Action Committee.