Napa County residents on Sept. 15 will have the chance to help rid local waterways of plastic bags, food wrappers and other trash.
Local California Coastal Cleanup Day events will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at 16 sites. From Salvador Creek at Vintage High School to the Napa River at Kennedy Park in Napa and at Pioneer Park in Calistoga to Steele Canyon at Lake Berryessa, Napans will be able to lend a hand.
Go to https://naparcd.org/coastalcleanupday to learn about the local events. Go to https://www.coastal.ca.gov/publiced/ccd/ccd.html to see an interactive map of Coastal Cleanup sites throughout the state.
"Coastal Cleanup Day is our opportunity each year to ask everyone in California to help us get rid of all this trash before it has a chance to wash out to the ocean," said Eben Schwartz of the state Coastal Commission. "We can make our state even more beautiful and save wildlife at the same time."
In 2017, 450 volunteers in Napa County collected 2,783 pounds of trash and 1,700 pounds of recyclable materials. The local events are coordinated by the Napa County Resource Conservation District.