Journey Coffee Co. expects to open in Napa in the coming days, according to owner Morne Van Staden.
The café is located at 2770 Old Sonoma Road, formerly home to a Southside Napa café. It will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
This will be the company's first café in Napa. Other Journey cafés are located in Fairfield and Vacaville.
Info: 707-908-4957, journeycoffeeco.com
